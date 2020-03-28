You are here

Imaan Hammam dishes up Egyptian treat for charity drive

Imaan Hammam is using her platform to make a difference amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. (File/Getty)
DUBAI: As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the fashion community is coming together to provide aid to those who need it most. This week, charity non-profit organization God’s Love We Deliver announced the “Who Are You Cooking For?” initiative which aims to provide 100,000 medically tailored meals to families in need. 

A handful of celebrities have decided to support the campaign by providing meals for those living with various illnesses, including Egyptian-Moroccan-Dutch model Imaan Hammam. 

The 23-year-old, who was challenged by American designer Michael Kors to partake in the initiative, took to Instagram to share the recipe of one of her favorite dishes, Egyptian lentil soup, in a bid to raise awareness about the charity drive.  



“Challenge accepted! @michaelkors. Food is medicine and food is love. This Egyptian lentil soup is one of my favorite dishes to make for friends and family,” the Amsterdam-born model wrote on Instagram, alongside a snap of herself holding a plate of the traditional lentil-based dish. 

“While I can’t cook for them in person right now, I can in spirit! I'm also cooking to support the clients of God's Love We Deliver, a NYC non-profit that cooks and home-delivers medically tailored meals to individuals living with serious illness. They need our help right now to be there for their clients during the coronavirus pandemic,” she continued, before adding the ingredients of the famous Middle Eastern soup. 

Other stars to take part in the charitable campaign include US actress Kate Hudson and “Twin Peaks” star Kyle MacLachlan. 

Hammam isn’t the only regional fashion figure to use her platform to make a difference amid the ongoing crisis. 

Tunisian eyewear designer Ahlem Manai Platt has pledged 25 percent of the proceeds of every pair of sunglasses purchased to No Kid Hungry, an American non-profit organization working to fight child hunger and poverty in the US.

Meanwhile, Somali-American model Halima Aden teamed up with UNICEF on a project that will help educate children via at-home videos.

Iraqi beauty mogul Huda Kattan has also decided to use her platform for a good cause, pledging to donate $100,000 to be split between 100 different freelance makeup artists who are struggling to find work amid the pandemic, providing them with $1000 each.

