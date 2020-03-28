Libyan National Forces Alliance leader quarantined in Egypt after testing positive for coronavirus

DUBAI: The President of the Libyan National Forces Alliance Mahmoud Jibril has been quarantined in Egypt after testing positive for coronavirus, an official told Youm7 newspaper earlier this week.

Jibril’s health condition is stable and is currently staying in a hospital in Cairo, the official added.

Egypt has reported on Friday 41 new coronavirus cases and six deaths, bringing the total number of infected patients to 536 and deaths to 30.

The Egyptian government has taken precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country including the suspension of international flights to mid-April and the closure of schools and universities, as well as restaurants, entertainment venues and malls.