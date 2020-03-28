You are here

Libyan National Forces Alliance leader quarantined in Egypt after testing positive for coronavirus

The Egyptian government has taken precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country including the suspension of international flights to mid-April and the closure of schools and universities. (File/AFP)
  • Jibril’s health condition is stable and is currently staying in a hospital in Cairo
  • Egypt has reported on Friday 41 new coronavirus cases and six deaths
DUBAI: The President of the Libyan National Forces Alliance Mahmoud Jibril has been quarantined in Egypt after testing positive for coronavirus, an official told Youm7 newspaper earlier this week.

Jibril’s health condition is stable and is currently staying in a hospital in Cairo, the official added.

Egypt has reported on Friday 41 new coronavirus cases and six deaths, bringing the total number of infected patients to 536 and deaths to 30.

The Egyptian government has taken precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country including the suspension of international flights to mid-April and the closure of schools and universities, as well as restaurants, entertainment venues and malls.

Turkey imposes tighter restrictions in fight against coronavirus

  • Turkey has nearly 6,000 coronavirus cases as of Friday
DUBAI: Turkey has set stricter measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, including restricting people’s travel and closing public spaces, state-owned daily Hurriyat reported.

The announcement of the new rules came as the country’s infections rose to nearly 6,000 cases with 92 deaths as of Friday.

Intercity travel will only be permitted through clearance from local government authorities, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. The country has also suspended all flights to and from Turkey, he added.

Pandemic councils will be set up in 30 Turkish cities, according to the president, and access to public areas such as picnic spots and forests will be limited.

Erdogan urged citizens to go on a “voluntary quarantine” to avoid stricter measures.

The new measures also include a 14-day quarantine rule for soldiers during their admission and dismissal periods, as well as imposing social distancing in public transportation.

Turkey has tested over 47,000 people as of Friday, and has recorded 42 recoveries so far.

