LONDON: The UAE on Saturday extended a drive to disinfection public places by one week, until Apr. 4.
“Transportation during sterilization periods halted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.,” the health ministry said, adding that “Street and district sterilization operations will be completed on Saturday.”
The ministry also said 63 new cases of coronavirus had been detected, taking the total tally up to 468, while also stating that 63 people have recovered.
UAE: Extends coronavirus disinfection campaign
