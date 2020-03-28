UAE: Extends coronavirus disinfection campaign

You are here

A picture shows The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a member, has imposed a March 26 to 29 nightime lockdown to allow for outdoors and public transport sanitation operations, amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus. (AFP)
  • The ministry said 63 new cases of coronavirus had been detected, taking the total tally up to 468
  • “Transportation during sterilization periods halted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.,” the health ministry said
LONDON: The UAE on Saturday extended a drive to disinfection public places by one week, until Apr. 4.
“Transportation during sterilization periods halted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.,” the health ministry said, adding that “Street and district sterilization operations will be completed on Saturday.”
The ministry also said 63 new cases of coronavirus had been detected, taking the total tally up to 468, while also stating that 63 people have recovered.

