UAE: Extends coronavirus disinfection campaign

Pompeo says US citizen detained in Iran since 2018 released on medical furlough

WASHINGTON: US citizen Michael White who was detained in Iran since 2018 was released on Thursday on medical furlough, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, adding that the US navy veteran was currently under the custody of the Swiss government.

"His release on humanitarian grounds was conditioned upon him staying in Iran. Michael is now in the custody of the Swiss embassy and will undergo medical testing and evaluation," Pompeo said in a statement.