JEDDAH: Preventive measures have been put in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Albir Society in Jeddah and ensure the safety of its beneficiaries, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The Albir Society’s continued coordination between medical and educational staff are in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to combat and reduce the spread of the virus.
The society’s chairman, Dr. Suhail bin Hassan Qadi, highlighted that 20 preventive measures have been implemented across its centers and orphanages to fight this pandemic.
Qadi pointed out that the most important preventive measures launched at the society’s health care departments and centers include the training of medical staff to apply infection control policies to prevent the spread of all viruses. The staff has received instructions on COVID-19, its symptoms, and how to prevent infection.
Qadi added that the society has promoted strict detection policies, especially with regards to the emergence of respiratory symptoms, and trained its staff to manage suspected cases through isolation and the application of immediate reporting as per the policies of the Ministry of Health.
He added that the society is now in the process of launching its online platform to further support beneficiary families.
Saudi Arabia’s Albir Society committed to safety of orphans
https://arab.news/pvjb2
Saudi Arabia’s Albir Society committed to safety of orphans
- The society has promoted strict detection policies, especially with regards to the emergence of respiratory symptoms
JEDDAH: Preventive measures have been put in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Albir Society in Jeddah and ensure the safety of its beneficiaries, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.