Saudi standards organization extends validity of e-certificates

RIYADH: The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) has announced that the validity of conformity certificates registered on the Saber electronic platform that expire in March, April or May will be extended for a period of three months from the date of expiry of the certificates.
Saber is an e-platform that aims to register and issue conformity assessment certificates for consumer products before entering the Saudi market. It ensures that products are free from defects that may affect the health and safety of the consumer.
SASO will also accept all commodity test reports issued by accredited laboratories in the country of export from three previous years without the need for having new tests.
These decisions are part of SASO’s exceptional initiatives while accommodating merchants’ and importers’ conditions.
The initiatives are aimed at enabling the merchants and importers to issue, via the Saber platform, consignment certificates for their shipments, based on previous matching tests and certificates, which will be automatically extended within the Saber platform during this period without the need to apply for a renewal of the conformity certificate or to have new tests done.
Those wishing to benefit from SASO’s services should contact it via its free toll number — 920008673 — or at [email protected].