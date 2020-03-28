You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi standards organization extends validity of e-certificates

Saudi standards organization extends validity of e-certificates

Short Url

https://arab.news/9tkuv

Updated 37 sec ago
SPA

Saudi standards organization extends validity of e-certificates

  • Saber is an e-platform that aims to register and issue conformity assessment certificates for consumer products before entering the Saudi market
Updated 37 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) has announced that the validity of conformity certificates registered on the Saber electronic platform that expire in March, April or May will be extended for a period of three months from the date of expiry of the certificates.
Saber is an e-platform that aims to register and issue conformity assessment certificates for consumer products before entering the Saudi market. It ensures that products are free from defects that may affect the health and safety of the consumer.
SASO will also accept all commodity test reports issued by accredited laboratories in the country of export from three previous years without the need for having new tests.
These decisions are part of SASO’s exceptional initiatives while accommodating merchants’ and importers’ conditions.
The initiatives are aimed at enabling the merchants and importers to issue, via the Saber platform, consignment certificates for their shipments, based on previous matching tests and certificates, which will be automatically extended within the Saber platform during this period without the need to apply for a renewal of the conformity certificate or to have new tests done.
Those wishing to benefit from SASO’s services should contact it via its free toll number — 920008673 — or at [email protected].

 

Topics: Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Al-Qassabi urges SASO staff to boost quality
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization adopts 682 new, updated standards in 2019

Saudi university hospitals equipped for virus frontline

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Defence Ministry on March 23, 2020 shows medical vehicles parked in the parking lot of the King Fahd Medical City in the capital Riyadh to be used as a field hospital as part of measures for the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Updated 16 min 3 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

Saudi university hospitals equipped for virus frontline

  • Health Ministry confirms 99 new cases; death toll reaches 4
Updated 16 min 3 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Education is contributing to the Health Ministry’s efforts to combat the coronavirus with six university hospitals equipped to be on the frontline.

As the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,203, university hospitals prepared more than 3,000 beds ready for any emergency and 20 universities provided more than 77 of their buildings to be used for medical quarantine.
“Since the 1st of February, the Education Minister Hamad Al-Asheikh has directed all universities to update their emergency plans and provide their hospitals with necessary equipment,” Tariq Al-Ahmari, Saudi Arabia’s spokesperson for higher education, told a press conference on Saturday.
Al-Ahmadi also highlighted the success of the virtual education experience at Saudi universities since education went completely virtual on March 8 as a precautionary measure to protect students and staff.
The Health Ministry has confirmed 99 new coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,203 with 37 recovered and four deaths.  The death of the latest victim, a Saudi male citizen in Riyadh who had been suffering from chronic health issues prior to contracting the disease, took the toll to four.
The ministry has performed 51,000 advanced laboratory tests so far. “This makes Saudi Arabia one of the top 10 countries in the world in terms of making the highest number of tests per population ratio,” said Health Ministry spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.
“Currently, the numbers are in a fluctuating state, globally,” Al-Aly said. “The curve may go toward a steady decline and this pandemic passes quietly, or a rapid and dangerous rise. It is our responsibility as a society to control the curve.”

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Breaking News
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia extends suspension of flights, work in private and public sectors
Developing
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept ballistic missiles over Riyadh

Latest updates

Saudi university hospitals equipped for virus frontline
Saudi Arabia extends suspension of flights, work in private and public sectors
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept ballistic missiles over Riyadh
Coronavirus: Trump weighs ‘quarantine’ of New York, nearby states
UAE allows FlyDubai to transport Britons to UK

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.