DENPASAR, INDONESIA: Hundreds of European tourists stranded in Bali were evacuated from the Indonesian holiday island on Saturday after their flights were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
British authorities booked seats on two commercial flights to London for hundreds of citizens, while Germany has chartered six flights from Denpasar to Frankfurt since Friday.
“I am happy to go home. Altogether they canceled two flights of mine so yeah I’d waited for two weeks,” said Marco Zeltner, one of several thousand German tourists estimated to be stuck in Indonesia.
“It’s okay, Bali is a nice place to stay, so it could have been worse,” he added. France also organized flights to Paris for hundreds of its citizens. The first one departed on Friday while the second was due to leave with about 400 passengers on Saturday.
Europeans evacuated from Bali
