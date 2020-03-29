You are here

  • Home
  • ’Off the charts’: Virus hot spots grow in middle America

’Off the charts’: Virus hot spots grow in middle America

1 / 5
A bird is seen on the grass in front of the German upper house of parliament, Bundesrat, in Berlin on March 27, 2020. (AFP)
2 / 5
A man carries his shopping as he walks across a deserted car park in Manchester, north west England on March 27, 2020. (AFP)
3 / 5
A cashier serves customer behind a makeshift plastic curtain as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Toluca, Mexico State, Mexico, on March 27, 2020. (AFP)
4 / 5
A man wearing a mask walks past the Regional Science Centre in Oldham, Lancashire on March 26, 2020, during a country-wide lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (AFP)
5 / 5
Aerial view of empty Kennedy avenue in Santiago, Chile, on March 27, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r99fa

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

’Off the charts’: Virus hot spots grow in middle America

  • Health officials say they fear New York may follow the deadly path charted by Italy, with health professionals exhausted and hospitals desperately short of protective equipment and ventilators
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

DETROIT: The coronavirus continued its unrelenting spread across the United States with fatalities doubling in two days and authorities saying Saturday that an infant who tested positive had died. It pummeled big cities like New York, Detroit, New Orleans and Chicago, and made its way, too, into rural America as hotspots erupted in small Midwestern towns and Rocky Mountain ski havens.
Elsewhere, Russia announced a full border closure while in parts of Africa, pandemic prevention measures took a violent turn, with Kenyan police firing tear gas and officers elsewhere seen on video hitting people with batons.
Worldwide infections surpassed the 660,000 mark with more than 30,000 deaths as new cases also stacked up quickly in Europe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The US leads the world in reported cases with more than 120,000. Confirmed deaths surpassed 2,000 on Saturday, twice the number just two days before, highlighting how quickly infections are escalating. Still, five countries have higher death tolls: Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France. Italy has more than 10,000 deaths, the most of any country.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Saturday that an infant with COVID-19 died in Chicago and the cause of death is under investigation. Officials didn’t release other information, including whether the child had other health issues.
“If you haven’t been paying attention, maybe this is your wake-up call,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
New York remained the worst-hit US city. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said defeating the virus will take “weeks and weeks and weeks.” The UN donated 250,000 face masks to the city, and Cuomo delayed the state’s presidential primary from April 28 to June 23.
As President Donald Trump made his way to Norfolk, Virginia, to see off a US Navy medical ship sent to New York City to help, he suggested imposing some kind of quarantine for New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut, all hit hard by the coronavirus. But he later tweeted that he intended to issue a “strong travel advisory” instead.
It wasn’t entirely clear whether he had the power to impose such a quarantine for the three states, and the idea was met with confusion and anger from their governors. Cuomo said on CNN that it would be illegal, economically catastrophic and unproductive since other areas are already seeing a surge.
Still, some states without known widespread infections began to try to limit exposure from visitors from harder-hit areas.
Rhode Island National Guard troops were instructed to go door to door in coastal communities to find New Yorkers and advise them about a mandatory 14-day quarantine for people from the state.
And in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered anyone arriving from Louisiana to self-quarantine and said law enforcement officers would set up checkpoints to screen cars from the state.
Louisiana has surpassed 3,300 infections with 137 dead from COVID-19, according to the health department. Gov. John Bel Edwards said the region was on track to run out of ventilators by the first week of April.
Cases also have been rising rapidly in Detroit, where poverty and poor health have been problems for years. The number of infections surged to 1,381, with 31 deaths, as of noon Saturday. The city’s homeless population is especially vulnerable, officials said.
“At this time, the trajectory of Detroit is unfortunately even more steep than that of New York,” said Dr. Teena Chopra, the medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology at the Detroit Medical Center.
“This is off the charts,” she said.
Chopra said many patients have ailments like asthma, heart disease, diabetes and hypertension. She also acknowledged that in Detroit, one of the nation’s largest African American cities, there is a distrust among some in the community of the medical system and government due to systemic racism.
“In Detroit, we are seeing a lot of patients that are presenting to us with severe disease, rather than minor disease,” said Chopra, who worried about a “tsunami” of patients.
Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Michigan, providing money for the outbreak. He has done the same for New York, Louisiana and Illinois.
Cases in Chicago and suburban Cook County accounted for about three-fourths of Illinois’ 3,026 total as of Friday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot closed popular lakeshore parks after people failed to practice social distancing, despite a statewide shelter-at-home order.
The governor of Kansas also issued a stay-at-home order to begin Monday, as the virus takes hold in more rural areas where doctors worry about the lack of ICU beds.
A cluster of three counties in rural Indiana have surging rates of confirmed cases. One of them, Decatur, population 26,000, has 30 cases with one confirmed death and another suspected, said Sean Durbin, the county’s public health emergency preparedness coordinator. Several cases were traced to large gatherings earlier in the month, including a religious retreat and a high school basketball tournament.
The disease threatens to be devastating for close-knit communities where everyone knows everyone, Durbin said, adding that he was a friend of the person believed to have died from the virus as well as others currently in critical condition.
The county health department has already run out of personal protective equipment, Durbin said. The last supply from the federal stockpile arrived more than a week ago and contained just 77 N95 masks and two dozen face shields.
“I wish there was a stronger word for disappointed,” he said. “I’m calling on them to do better.”
Blaine County, Idaho, a scenic ski haven for wealthy tourists, now has around 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest rate per capita outside the New York area. Two people have died.
The virus continues to strain health systems in Italy, Spain and France. Lockdowns of varying degrees have been introduced across Europe, nearly emptying streets in normally bustling cities.
Germany has fewer deaths than some neighboring countries but has closed nonessential shops and banned public gatherings of more than two people until April 20. It still had its share of grim news: 12 residents of a nursing home in the northern town of Wolfsburg have died since Monday after being infected, news agency dpa reported.
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte announced he had signed a decree freeing up 400 million euros ($440 million) for coupons and packages of food aid, to be delivered door-to-door if necessary.
“People are suffering psychologically. They’re not used to staying in their homes. But they are also suffering economically,” Conte said. Italy has almost completed a three-week lockdown, with no end in sight.
In Spain, where stay-at-home restrictions have been in place for nearly two weeks, the death toll rose to 5,812.
Another 8,000 confirmed infections pushed that count above 72,000 cases. But Spain’s director of emergencies, Fernando Simón, saw hope in that the rate of infection is slowing and figures “indicate that the outbreak is stabilizing and may be reaching its peak in some areas.”
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called for a more vigorous response from the European Union. Spain, Italy, France and six other members have asked the union to share the burden of European debt, dubbed “coronabonds” in the media, to help fight the virus. But the idea has met resistance from other members, led by Germany and the Netherlands.
“It is the most difficult moment for the EU since its foundation and it has to be ready to rise to the challenge,” Sánchez said.
As the epicenter has shifted westward, the situation has calmed in China, where some restrictions have been lifted. Some subway service was restored in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December, after the city of 11 million had its virus risk evaluation reduced from high to medium.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and lead to death.
More than 135,000 people have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins.
Countries are still trying to bring home citizens stranded abroad. On Saturday, 174 foreign tourists and four Nepali nationals in the foothills of Mount Everest were flown out days after being stranded at the only airstrip serving the world’s highest mountain.
Indian authorities sent buses to the outskirts of New Delhi to meet an exodus of migrant workers desperately trying to reach their home villages amid the world’s largest lockdown, which effectively put millions out of work.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered his country’s borders fully closed as of Monday, exempting diplomats as well as residents of the exclave of the Kaliningrad region.
 

Topics: China Cornavirus COVID-19

Related

Lockdown confusion after e-commerce firms face police harassment

Police check motorists at a checkpoint during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on March 26, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 26 min 15 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

Lockdown confusion after e-commerce firms face police harassment

  • India has more than 15 major food delivery unicorn startups in India, with Swiggy and Zomato sharing the bulk of orders in major urban centers
Updated 26 min 15 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: It has been more than four days since New Delhi resident Shubha Prasad has been able to dine on his favorite biryani.

None of the food delivery apps that he usually orders from has been working since Wednesday when India announced a 21-day lockdown to counter the spread of coronavirus in the country.

“I stay alone in the rented apartment, and food delivery websites are a lifeline for me,” Prasad, an engineering graduate, told Arab News on Saturday.

The 24-year-old joins thousands across the country whose life has come to a standstill following the imposition of the curfew.

With a restriction on movement, authorities are encouraging people to stay at home to contain the spread of the virus. However, it means that those who rely on delivery services for food and grocery options are left in the lurch.

At the time of the lockdown, the government said that essential services would not be disrupted and restaurants would remain open for takeaway or delivery.

However, companies offering food and grocery deliveries now say they are struggling to stay afloat.

“We are operating only in 15 percent of the 500 cities where we were present,” said Vivek Sunder, chief operating officer of Swiggy, one of India’s largest online delivery platforms.

“There are still lots of disruptions. We are not operating in most of the cities because only 20 percent of restaurants are operating.”

India has more than 15 major food delivery unicorn startups in India, with Swiggy and Zomato sharing the bulk of orders in major urban centers.

According to market research firm Unomer, the Zomato app is installed in 12 percent of all Indian smartphones, compared with Swiggy, which is at 10 percent and enjoys a presence in more than 500 cities.

However, following the lockdown, both apps are finding it difficult to operate business as usual.

Media reports at the weekend suggested that several unicorn startups had been asked by some state governments, such as Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Assam and Pondicherry, to suspend operations.

Those that are open said their delivery staff are being harassed and questioned by police for continuing their services during a lockdown.

Trucks carrying essential items are also barred from movement, making it tough for e-commerce startups, such as Amazon and Flipkart, to continue services.

Amazon said that the administrative confusion is causing problems, and varying guidelines by state governments are adding to the difficulties.

“We are asking both the central government and local authorities to help us with detailed on-ground operating procedures to ensure priority goods are delivered across the country without any disruption,” an Amazon spokesperson told Arab News on Saturday.

“We have made several changes to our delivery process and rolled out new processes to ensure that packages are delivered to customers safely,” he added.

Sunder said that Swiggy is also planning to start grocery deliveries in 150 major cities if it faces no disruptions in the supply chain because 85 percent of its staff are lying idle.

Zomato also claimed that lack of government clarity is causing disruption for its business.

“Our delivery partners are facing several hurdles across cities while trying to deliver food that has been classified as an essential service. We are communicating with the relevant authorities and hoping these issues are sorted out soon,” a spokesperson told Arab News on Saturday.

Deepender Goyal, Zomato’s founder, said on Wednesday that hundreds of the firm’s employees “have taken deep salary cuts.”

“To conserve our cash flow hundreds of Zomato employees have taken deep voluntary salary cuts,” he tweeted, adding that the firm is working with local authorities to make the e-commerce outlet work.

“The next immediate problem is to solve the restaurant and cloud kitchen availability. We need to ensure that kitchens stay open during these times so that we can help with food delivery as much as possible,” he said.

More than 18,000 employees working for Zomato and Swiggy are also facing uncertain times.

“We don’t know how many months this lockdown will last. The economy is going to shrink further. If I sit idle for three months, how will I feed the family?” asked Pawan Kumar, a Patna-based Zomato employee.

“The lockdown has affected lots of businesses, including food and beverage. Although the government offered exemption to essential services, the story at ground level is different. I am sure things will improve in coming days, but it’s terrible at the moment,” Bhanu Rohila, of Biryani by Kilo, a popular online food delivery app in New Delhi, told Arab News.

Experts agree, with Prof. Arun Kumar, of New Delhi-based Jawaharlal University, saying that the lockdown is “going to affect unorganized sectors the most.”

“It’s a case where you have 94 percent of the employment and 45 percent of the output, ” he said.

Topics: India New delhi

Related

Business & Economy
India’s central bank slashes interest rates as coronavirus spreads
World
‘Put human beings at the center of our vision of global prosperity,’ Indian PM tells G20 leaders

Latest updates

’Off the charts’: Virus hot spots grow in middle America
Iranian diplomats instigated killing of dissident in Istanbul, Turkish officials say
Lockdown confusion after e-commerce firms face police harassment
North Korea fires more missiles than ever amid coronavirus outbreak
Sami Al-Helwah, founder and CEO of Saudi online grocery shopping Nana Direct

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.