Sami Al-Helwah
Sami Al-Helwah is founder and CEO of Nana Direct, an online grocery shopping and home delivery service in Saudi Arabia, since August 2016.

The service ensures that all groceries and products are carefully chosen and packaged to be delivered directly to customers’ houses — an appealing concept to many under the present circumstances.

Al-Helwah received a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 2004 from Qassim University.

While still studying, Al-Helwah began his career by joining ExaServe in 2002, where he worked for the next 14 years, overseeing many software and financial system projects. He was later promoted to CEO.

In 2014, Al-Helwah co-founded Sadeem, a cloud hosting service, and worked with the company for two years. 

His most recent endeavor, Nana Direct, has raised $18 million for expansion across the Middle East in order to meet the rising demand for delivery services created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Bloomberg, the funds were raised from investors, including venture capital fund STV and Middle East Venture Partners.

Nana Direct has tripled its capacity and plans to expand further with the newly imposed curfew in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Helwah spoke in an interview about the company’s objectives, as well as the opportunity to expand into a still-growing market.

“The penetration of online grocery shopping in the region is very low, and our target is to expand across the region and beyond groceries into other products,” he said. “Ultimately, we want to become the Amazon of the Middle East.”

Al-Helwah’s Twitter handle  is @SamiAlhulwah.

Saudi university hospitals equipped for virus frontline

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Education is contributing to the Health Ministry’s efforts to combat the coronavirus with six university hospitals equipped to be on the frontline.

As the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,203, university hospitals prepared more than 3,000 beds ready for any emergency and 20 universities provided more than 77 of their buildings to be used for medical quarantine.
“Since the 1st of February, the Education Minister Hamad Al-Asheikh has directed all universities to update their emergency plans and provide their hospitals with necessary equipment,” Tariq Al-Ahmari, Saudi Arabia’s spokesperson for higher education, told a press conference on Saturday.
Al-Ahmadi also highlighted the success of the virtual education experience at Saudi universities since education went completely virtual on March 8 as a precautionary measure to protect students and staff.
The Health Ministry has confirmed 99 new coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,203 with 37 recovered and four deaths.  The death of the latest victim, a Saudi male citizen in Riyadh who had been suffering from chronic health issues prior to contracting the disease, took the toll to four.
The ministry has performed 51,000 advanced laboratory tests so far. “This makes Saudi Arabia one of the top 10 countries in the world in terms of making the highest number of tests per population ratio,” said Health Ministry spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.
“Currently, the numbers are in a fluctuating state, globally,” Al-Aly said. “The curve may go toward a steady decline and this pandemic passes quietly, or a rapid and dangerous rise. It is our responsibility as a society to control the curve.”

