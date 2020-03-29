You are here

  Iranian diplomats instigated killing of dissident in Istanbul, Turkish officials say

Iranian diplomats instigated killing of dissident in Istanbul, Turkish officials say

Iran's Revolutionary Guard members march during armed forces parade near Tehran. (File photo/AP)
Reuters

Iranian diplomats instigated killing of dissident in Istanbul, Turkish officials say

  • Masoud Molavi Vardanjani was shot dead in Istanbul in November
  • Turkish police say victim was cyber expert and critic of Tehran
ISTANBUL: Two intelligence officers at Iran’s consulate in Turkey instigated the killing last November of an Iranian dissident in Istanbul who criticized the Islamic Republic’s political and military leaders, two senior Turkish officials told Reuters.
The accusation is likely to strain ties between Turkey and Iran, two regional powers which had grown closer under the government of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
Masoud Molavi Vardanjani was shot dead on an Istanbul street on Nov. 14, 2019, a little over a year after the Turkish officials say he left Iran.
A police report into the killing, published two weeks ago, said Vardanjani had an “unusual profile.” It said he worked in cybersecurity at Iran’s defense ministry and had become a vocal critic of the Iranian authorities.
According to the report, Vardanjani had posted a message on social media targeting Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards in August, three months before he was shot dead.
“I will root out the corrupt mafia commanders,” the post said. “Pray that they don’t kill me before I do this.”
Reuters was unable to independently confirm either Vardanjani’s position at the Iranian defense ministry or his social media posts.
No one at the Iranian embassy and consulate in Turkey responded to calls on Friday seeking comment on Vardanjani’s background or death. Asked about possible Iranian government involvement in the killing, a spokeswoman for Istanbul’s police said the investigation was continuing and declined to comment further.
A week after the killing, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described it as “another tragic example in a long string of suspected Iran-backed assassination attempts” of Iranian dissidents. He did not elaborate further.
Turkish authorities did not publicly accuse the Iranian government of involvement at the time. But the two senior Turkish officials said that the Turkish government would now raise Vardanjani’s killing with Iran and one of them said that Turkish prosecutors were also following the case.
The suspected gunman and several other suspects, including Turks and Iranians detained in the weeks after the killing, told authorities they had acted on orders from two intelligence officers at the Iranian consulate, the first official said.
“It was reflected in the testimonies of the arrested suspects that these two Iranians, carrying diplomatic passports, had given the order for the assassination,” he said, identifying the two men by their first names and initials.
The second Turkish official said evidence including the suspects’ statements suggested “Iranian nationals played a serious role in both instigating and coordinating” the killing.
Both of the Turkish officials said Ankara would soon deliver a formal response to Iran over Vardanjani’s killing and the role they said was played by officials with diplomatic passports.

Warnings
Vardanjani was on the radar of the Iranian authorities.
Two Iranian security sources said he had defied a warning from the Revolutionary Guards not to cooperate with Turkish firms on drone projects, without giving details. They said he had also approached the United States and European states to work for them, although Reuters could not corroborate this.
One of the Iranian sources said he had published documents online that he had either hacked or obtained from contacts in Iran and had ignored requests to contact the Iranian embassy in Ankara, instead meeting Americans and an Israeli diplomat. The source gave no details on the documents or his meetings.
The second Iranian source also said that Vardanjani had been warned about his contacts with foreign diplomats.
Relations between Turkey and Iran have been tested by the civil war in Syria, where they back opposing sides.
Turkey has been particularly angered by the role of Iranian-backed fighters in a Syrian government offensive against rebels backed by Turkey in Idlib, a Syrian province just over Turkey’s southern border, launched not long after Vardanjani’s killing.

Roadside killing
A joint investigation by Istanbul police and Turkish intelligence reviewed more than 320 hours of footage, searched 49 premises and spoke to 185 people, the police report said.
Video footage broadcast on Turkish television after Vardanjani’s killing showed a gunman running past two men as they walked in central Istanbul’s Sisli neighborhood at 10 p.m. on Nov. 14 last year. The gunman fired several shots at one of them, who fell to the ground while his companion took cover.
The Turkish officials said the companion walking with Vardanjani had struck up a friendship with him after he arrived in Istanbul from Tehran in June 2018 and had passed information about him to Iranian intelligence.
The morning before the killing, the companion, whom the police report and Turkish officials say was named Ali Esfanjani, went to the Iranian consulate. He later met the gunman to discuss details of the operation, the officials said.
The police report describes Esfanjani as the leader of the team that carried out Vardanjani’s killing.
Esfanjani was spirited across the border into Iran three days later by an Iranian smuggler, the first Turkish official said, showing a copy of a bus ticket he had used under a fake name to get to Turkey’s eastern border region of Agri.
Reuters could not confirm Esfanjani’s whereabouts.

Topics: Iranian terrorism Masoud Molavi Vardanjani Istanbul Iran Revolutionary Guards

Lebanon faces virus peak within days, doctors warn

Lebanese forces pull down tents as they clear away a protest camp in Beirut on Saturday as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Reuters)
Lebanon faces virus peak within days, doctors warn

  • Number of confirmed cases jumps to 412 as troops step up overnight curfew
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tally jumped to 412 on Saturday, prompting one medical expert to warn the country faces its peak infection rate next week.

After the number of victims rose by 21 on the previous day, authorities revealed that eight people have now died from the illness following the death of an 80-year-old patient with underlying health problems at Rafik Hariri University Hospital.
In its daily report, the Ministry of Health said that 398 suspected coronavirus cases have been transferred to the hospital and 995 cases remain in quarantine.
Doctors’ Syndicate chief Sharaf Abu Sharaf told Arab News that he expects Lebanon to reach its peak infection rate next week, warning that “until now, the increasing number of cases has been within our health capabilities, and our hospitals can accommodate them.”
He said that those quarantined at the hospital had shown positive test results, but “most of the cases are mild.”  
Abu Sharaf also revealed that doctors have started using the anti-malarial drug chloroquine at university hospitals in Lebanon after studies in China, Europe and the US showed that it helps boost immunity and produce a negative test result.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry has promised to provide 50,000 boxes of the drug, he said.
Abu Sharaf said: “Lebanon started using this drug after we learned from the experiences of other countries fighting the virus, including China and France, while the US has approved it.
“This drug is given alongside other antibiotics and (helps to) return a positive result.”

Doctors have started using the anti-malarial drug chloroquine at university hospitals.

Sharaf Abu Sharaf, Doctors’ Syndicate chief

The head of the Doctors’ Syndicate warned that the drug, which is mainly used to treat malaria, AIDS and other illnesses, could harm the liver, heart and arteries, and should not be prescribed without sufficient reason.
He urged people to commit to home quarantine, and follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health, World Health Organization and the Doctors’ Syndicate.
“Home quarantine is the first cure and helps us avoid the tragedies that other countries have experienced,” he said.  
Lebanese troops and security services imposed a curfew between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. and warned people against joining gatherings “regardless of their reason.”
Late on Friday, security forces removed or destroyed protesters’ tents in the squares of central Beirut, sparking criticism from activists on social media.  
Activists accused the authorities of trying to “douse the protests” and vowed to resume their movement after the “coronavirus nightmare” is over.
Syrian refugees in Lebanon received text message from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees requesting that they “stay in their homes” and assuring them that it will “cover the treatment of any Syrian who is infected.”
Industry Minister Imad Hoballah said that factories making medicines, food and basic materials can work at full capacity from Monday to help meet the demand for essential consumer goods.
The Doctors’ Syndicate also criticized the spraying of pesticides by municipalities and health authorities in different regions, warning that it could contaminate vegetables and consumer goods.
Dr. Ismail Sukkarieh told Arab News that random spraying of pesticides, including chlorine-based treatments, “exposes the eyes and lungs to harm.”
Spraying might do more harm than good because of the added threat of coronavirus, he said.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Sami Al-Helwah, founder and CEO of Saudi online grocery shopping Nana Direct

