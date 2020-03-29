Jeddah curfew extended to start at 3 p.m., suspends movement

DUBAI: The Saudi Ministry of Interior said the curfew will be extended to start at 3 p.m. local time from Sunday, March 29, state news agency SPA reported.

Movement from and into Jeddah will also be suspended.

These movement restrictions do not include groups previously exempt from the curfew. For more information about excluded groups, people can call 999, while residents of Makkah region can call 911.

The measures are part of the Kingdom’s continued efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The number of infected cases in the Kingdom stands at 1,203 with four deaths and 37 recoveries.

The Saudi interior ministry said on Saturday it was extending the suspension of international and internal flights as well as work at private and public sectors.

Domestic flights, trains, buses and taxis also remain suspended, the Interior Ministry added.