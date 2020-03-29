Jeddah curfew extended to start at 3 p.m., suspends movement

You are here

Movement from and into the city will be suspended too. (File/AFP)
  • These movement restrictions do not include groups previously exempt from the curfew
  • The number of infected cases in the Kingdom stands at 1,203 with four deaths and 37 recoveries
DUBAI: The Saudi Ministry of Interior said the curfew will be extended to start at 3 p.m. local time from Sunday, March 29, state news agency SPA reported.
Movement from and into Jeddah will also be suspended.
These movement restrictions do not include groups previously exempt from the curfew. For more information about excluded groups, people can call 999, while residents of Makkah region can call 911.
The measures are part of the Kingdom’s continued efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The number of infected cases in the Kingdom stands at 1,203 with four deaths and 37 recoveries.
The Saudi interior ministry said on Saturday it was extending the suspension of international and internal flights as well as work at private and public sectors.
Domestic flights, trains, buses and taxis also remain suspended, the Interior Ministry added.

Saudi seizes over 1m illegally stored medical masks

  • Criminals were planning to smuggle the masks outside of Hail city
  • Authorities redistributed the seized masks in the city
DUBAI: The Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment seized 1,168,000 illegally stored medical masks, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.
Criminals had planned to take the masks out of Hail city, but instead they were seized and redistributed in Hail markets.
The authorities have taken appropriate legal measures against the smugglers the report added.
The Ministry warned residents and businesses against hoarding medical masks to sell them later and asked everyone to sell the product according to regulations of Saudi Food and Drug Authority.
The authorities also asked customers to report such illegal practices.

Saudi authorities arrest coronavirus curfew violators in Riyadh

