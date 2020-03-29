You are here

Nora Attal proves she’s up to the challenge on social media

British-Moroccan model Nora Attal is finding refuge in light-hearted Instagram challenges amid the pandemic. (File/Getty)
Updated 29 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Many celebrities are taking part in playful social media challenges as a way to pass time while they are practicing self-isolation at home amid the coronavirus crisis. 

From the “until tomorrow” challenge, which sees users post an “embarrassing” photo of themselves on their Instagram page for 24 hours, to the “10 touch toilet paper” challenge, where social media users substitute toilet paper for a football and try to keep it in the air using their feet, there’s a viral Instagram trend for everyone. 

Also gaining traction on the social media platform in recent days are Instagram challenges that consist of users posting throwback pictures and then nominating a handful of their followers to do the same. 

British-Moroccan model Nora Attal is one star finding refuge in these light-hearted challenges, taking part in a couple of them over the past week.  

The 20-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to upload a smiling throwback of herself as a little girl as part of the “baby challenge.” Attal was nominated by a friend and she nominated fellow models Lauren de Graaf and Vittoria Ceretti to participate. 




The 20-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to upload a smiling throwback of herself as a little girl. (Instagram)


Another common self-isolation Instagram trend amongst the fashion set is a challenge that asks those nominated to post a picture of their first-ever photo shoot. For Attal, this meant uploading a photograph of the Spring 2014 campaign with J.W. Anderson, which went on to ultimately catapult her to runway stardom. 


Many big name stars have amped up their Instagram challenge game since the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic earlier this month, including Selena Gomez, who took to Instagram last week to take part in the #SafeHands challenge in order to raise awareness about the right way to wash your hands. Meanwhile, film mogul Tyler Perry introduced the “He's Got the Whole World” challenge, which asks users to sing the nursery rhyme, “He's Got the Whole World” on camera. The challenge has become a hit on Instagram with celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Usher and Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams taking part. 


Many celebrities and supermodels have turned to TikTok to keep themselves entertained too. This week, Bella Hadid posted her first video, set to the tune of Auntie Hammy’s “Pew Pew Pew,” while Saudi-Pakistani-Australian-Lithuanian model Shanina Shaik routinely takes to the social media platform to share videos of choreographed dance skits.

 

Topics: Nora Attal

Alternative artists Freek, Karrouhat drop surprise new singles

UAE-based rapper Freek released a new music video this week. (Instagram/@freektv)
Updated 29 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: You may be familiar with Freek, one of the biggest Arabic drill artists to come from the region, and this weekend, the rapper unveiled his latest music video for “Mush Fathi” – which means “I’m busy” in Arabic.  

The setting is a roof top, the dress code is luxury streetwear and the message is clear: The artist is indeed busy. 

Between churning out new music, the Somali artist, who was born Mustafa Ismail in the UAE, can be credited for pushing the sub-genre of hip hop, which was popularized by Chicago rapper and Kanye West co-signee Chief Keef, to the forefront in the Arab world. His unique sound, which combines Arabic lyrics with menacing trap-influenced beats, has landed him slots at acclaimed festivals including Sole DXB and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In his ongoing pursuit of pioneering the sub-genre of hip hop in the Middle East, he has garnered a legion of fans that extend beyond the Gulf. A quick scroll through the YouTube comment section of his widely-viewed music videos reveals a following that encapsulates Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Jordan and even goes as far as Canada.

And Freek wasn’t the only UAE-based artist to drop a new music video this week. Kuwait-born DJ and model Basil Al-Hadi, who goes by the moniker Karrouhat, also treated his fans to a surprise new musical release. The DJ posted the clip for “Nefsi Aghaneelik” on YouTube on Saturday.

Topics: Freek Karrouhat

