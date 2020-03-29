You are here

  • Home
  • Switzerland might increase 20bn franc emergency scheme: Finance minister

Switzerland might increase 20bn franc emergency scheme: Finance minister

People use a pedestrian crossing in front of Saint-Pierre Cathedral in Geneva on March 20, 2020, as the Swiss government further tightened measures against COVID-19. (File/AFP)
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

Switzerland might increase 20bn franc emergency scheme: Finance minister

  • The government has signed off on a 20-billion-Swiss-franc emergency scheme
  • The government has urged people to stay at home, imposed strict border controls and banned gatherings of more than five people
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

VIENNA: The Swiss government could increase a 20 billion Swiss francs ($21 billion) loan program to help keep companies afloat and safe jobs amidst the coronavirus crisis, the finance minister told weekly Sonntagsblick.

Like other European countries, Switzerland is pumping money into its crisis-hit economy. The government has signed off on a 20-billion-Swiss-franc emergency scheme under which companies can get state-backed, no-interest loans of up to 500,000 Swiss francs via their banks.

“It is possible that we might have to step this up,” Ueli Maurer said in an interview published on Sunday. “The 20 billion are tight.”

More than 30,000 loan applications have been submitted already, and guarantees worth more than 4 billion francs have been given on Thursday and Friday alone, the finance minister said.

Asked how much money the state was ready to provide, he said: “As much as is needed. We are borrowing to safe jobs.”

“If we do not pump money into the economy quickly, we will have tens of thousands of unemployed within weeks.”

Maurer had pointed out on Saturday that the government was happy to help with loans, but that the money must be paid back and could not cover income losses.

More than 13,000 coronavirus cases and 235 related deaths have been confirmed in the Alpine country of 8.6 million people.

The government has urged people to stay at home, imposed strict border controls and banned gatherings of more than five people to curb the epidemic’s spread.

Maurer said it was important to prepare now for how best to begin to ease the restrictions in public life. “The current situation is not sustainable in the long term, neither mentally nor economically.”

South Africa may approach the IMF for ‘health funding’: Finance minister

Updated 53 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

South Africa may approach the IMF for ‘health funding’: Finance minister

  • South Africa entered a 21-day lockdown on Friday, with people restricted to their homes and most businesses shuttered
  • The country has reported 1,187 cases of coronavirus and now almost certainly faces a deep recession
Updated 53 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa may approach the International Monetary Fund and World Bank for funding to fight the coronavirus that threatens to drag the country’s economy deeper into recession, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said in the Sunday Times newspaper.

“This morning in a conversation with the (central) Reserve Bank and the Treasury I indicated that we should proceed and speak to the IMF and the World Bank about any facility that we can access for health purposes,” Mboweni said in an interview with the weekly newspaper.

South Africa entered a 21-day lockdown on Friday, with people restricted to their homes and most businesses shuttered. The country has reported 1,187 cases of coronavirus and now almost certainly faces a deep recession.

On Friday, the country lost its last investment-grade credit rating when Moody’s downgraded South Africa to junk, citing persistently weak growth, fast-rising debt and the impact of an unreliable electricity supply.

“We take no ideological position in approaching the IMF and World Bank. They are creating facilities for this environment and SA should also take advantage of those facilities in order to relieve pressure on the fiscus,” Mboweni said in the interview.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Dubai Free Zone postpones rent payments for up to 6 months amid coronavirus outbreak
Middle-East
Oman govt to repatriate 800 citizens from US, Canada, amid coronavirus concerns

Latest updates

Switzerland might increase 20bn franc emergency scheme: Finance minister
Reem Acra goes online amid pandemic
Nora Attal proves she’s up to the challenge on social media
Egypt sets limits for withdrawals and deposits from banks due to coronavirus
‘As dangerous as the virus’: Middle East cracks down on COVID-19 rumor mongers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.