You are here

  • Home
  • Iran’s death toll from coronavirus reaches 2,640: Health official

Iran’s death toll from coronavirus reaches 2,640: Health official

An Iranian woman wearing a protective face mask chooses traditional items ahead of Nowruz, the national New Year 2-week celebration, at the Tajrish Bazaar in the capital Tehran on March 19, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cfjs8

Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

Iran’s death toll from coronavirus reaches 2,640: Health official

  • Iran reported 123 deaths and 2,901 people have been infected in the past 24 hours
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 2,640 and the number of infected people has reached 38,309, a health ministry official tweeted on Sunday.

“In the past 24 hours we had 123 deaths and 2,901 people have been infected, bringing the total number of infected people to 38,309,” tweeted Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to Iran’s health minister. “12,391 people infected from the virus have recovered.”

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Related

Lifestyle
Reem Acra takes bridal business online amid coronavirus pandemic
Middle-East
Egypt sets limits for withdrawals and deposits from banks due to coronavirus

Egypt sets limits for withdrawals and deposits from banks due to coronavirus

Updated 29 March 2020
Arab News

Egypt sets limits for withdrawals and deposits from banks due to coronavirus

  • The bank said that the daily limit for deposits and cash withdrawals in bank branches becomes $636 for individuals and $3,184 for companies
  • The central bank said the new measures aims to ensure protection and avoid crowding and gatherings
Updated 29 March 2020
Arab News

The Central Bank of Egypt announced on Sunday that it will impose a temporary daily limit for withdrawals and cash deposits in bank branches to reduce the risks of the coronavirus, Al Arabiya reported.
The bank said that the daily limit for deposits and cash withdrawals in bank branches becomes $636 for individuals and $3,184 for companies.
The daily limit for deposits and cash withdrawals from ATM machines has been set at $318.
The central bank said the new measures aim to ensure protection and avoid crowding and gatherings, especially when salaries and pensions are paid, and in compliance with health and prevention instructions and safe distances, as approved by the World Health Organization.
The bank asked Egyptian dealers to reduce the use of banknotes and rely on bank transfers and the use of electronic payment methods such as bank cards and mobile phone wallets, which have become available to all.
All banks cancelled the expenses associated with the transfers and the use of electronic payment methods and tools in order to facilitate the process for citizens.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Sale of counterfeit face masks and surgical gloves on the rise in Egypt

Latest updates

Iran’s death toll from coronavirus reaches 2,640: Health official
New Zealand police officer looks back on Hajj trip one year after Christchurch massacre
Switzerland might increase 20bn franc emergency scheme: Finance minister
Reem Acra takes bridal business online amid coronavirus pandemic
Nora Attal proves she’s up to the challenge on social media

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.