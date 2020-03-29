Saudi seizes over 1m illegally stored medical masks

DUBAI: The Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment seized 1,168,000 illegally stored medical masks, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.
Criminals had planned to take the masks out of Hail city, but instead they were seized and redistributed in Hail markets.
The authorities have taken appropriate legal measures against the smugglers the report added.
The Ministry warned residents and businesses against hoarding medical masks to sell them later and asked everyone to sell the product according to regulations of Saudi Food and Drug Authority.
The authorities also asked customers to report such illegal practices.
