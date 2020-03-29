You are here

  • Home
  • Death of German finance official linked to virus crisis

Death of German finance official linked to virus crisis

The body of Thomas Schaefer, a 54-year-old member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, was found Saturday on railway tracks at Hochheim, near Frankfurt. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 March 2020
AP

Death of German finance official linked to virus crisis

  • State governor Volker Bouffier linked Schaefer’s death to the virus crisis on Sunday
Updated 29 March 2020
AP

BERLIN: The state finance minister of Germany’s Hesse region, which includes Frankfurt, has been found dead. Authorities said he appears to have killed himself and the state’s governor suggested Sunday that he was in despair over the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The body of Thomas Schaefer, a 54-year-old member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, was found Saturday on railway tracks at Hochheim, near Frankfurt.

Police and prosecutors said that factors including questioning of witnesses and their own observations at the scene led them to conclude that Schaefer killed himself.

State governor Volker Bouffier linked Schaefer’s death to the virus crisis on Sunday.

Bouffier said Schaefer was worried about “whether it would be possible to succeed in fulfilling the population’s huge expectations, particularly of financial help.”

“I have to assume that these worries overwhelmed him,” Bouffier said. “He apparently couldn’t find a way out. He was in despair and left us.”

Germany’s federal and state governments have drawn up huge aid packages to cushion the blow of largely shutting down public life to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Schaefer had been Hesse’s state finance minister for a decade.

Eight dead after Tokyo-bound aircraft crashes in Manila

Updated 29 March 2020
Ellie Aben

Eight dead after Tokyo-bound aircraft crashes in Manila

  • Officials say plane caught fire and burst into flames on the runway
Updated 29 March 2020
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Eight people were killed when an ambulance aircraft crashed at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Sunday night.
Initial reports indicate that Lion Air flight RPC 5880 was taking off at NAIA runway 24 when it caught fire and burst into flames about 8 p.m.
The aircraft was reportedly on a medical evacuation mission to Haneda in Japan.
Senator Richard Gordon, Philippine Red Cross chair, said on Twitter that fire and medic teams had already been dispatched to NAIA Terminal 2 to respond to the incident. 
He added that those on board included a flight medic, nurse, doctor, three flight crew, one patient and his companion.
“Unfortunately, no passenger survived the accident,” officials from the Manila International Airport Authority said.
The Bureau of Fire Protection said that the fire was extinguished at 9:02 p.m.

Topics: Philippines Manila Tokyo crash plane

Latest updates

Eight dead after Tokyo-bound aircraft crashes in Manila
Unmanned vehicles used to patrol streets of Tunis during coronavirus lockdown
US-led forces pull out of 3rd Iraqi base this month
Travel bans extended as four new coronavirus deaths announced in Saudi Arabia
SAMA pledges financial support for those hit by coronavirus crisis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.