Oil-rich wealth funds seen shedding up to $225 billion in stocks

a view of the Johan sverdrup oil field in the north sea, some 140 km west from the town of stavanger, norway. the country’s sovereign wealth fund has lost $124 billion this year. (AFP)
Updated 30 March 2020
Reuters

  • Risking more losses is not an option for some funds from oil-producing nations
LONDON: Sovereign wealth funds from oil-producing countries mainly in the Middle East and Africa are on course to dump up to $225 billion in equities, a senior banker estimates, as plummeting oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic hit state finances.

The rapid spread of the virus has ravaged the global economy, sending markets into a tailspin and costing both oil and non-oil based sovereign wealth funds around $1 trillion in equity losses, according to JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

His estimates are based on data from sovereign wealth funds and figures from the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, a research group.

Sticking with equity investments and risking more losses is not an option for some funds from oil-producing nations. Their governments are facing a financial double-whammy — falling revenues due to the spiraling oil price and rocketing spending as administrations rush out emergency budgets.

Around $100-$150 billion in stocks have likely been offloaded by oil-producer sovereign wealth funds, excluding Norway’s fund, in recent weeks, Panigirtzoglou said, and a further $50-$75 billion will likely be sold in the coming months.

“It makes sense for sovereign funds to frontload their selling, as you don’t want to be selling your assets at a later stage when it is more likely to have distressed valuations,” he said.

Most oil-based funds are required to keep substantial cash-buffers in place in case a collapse in oil prices triggers a request from the government for funding.

A source at an oil-based sovereign fund said it had been gradually raising its liquidity position since oil prices began drifting lower from their most recent peak above $70 a barrel in October 2018.

In addition to the cash reserves, additional liquidity was typically drawn firstly from short-term money market instruments like treasury bills and then from passively invested equity as a last resort, the source said.

It’s generally a similar trend for other funds.

“Our investor flows broadly show more resilience than market pricing would suggest,” said Elliot Hentov, head of policy research at State Street Global Advisers. “There has been a shift toward cash since the crisis started, but it’s not a panic move but rather gradual.”

The sovereign fund source said the fund had made adjustments to its actively managed equity investments due to the market rout, both to stem losses and position for the recovery, when it comes.

Exactly how much sovereign wealth funds invest and with whom remain undisclosed. Many don’t even report the value of the assets they manage.

On Thursday, the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund said it had lost $124 billion so far this year as equity markets sunk but its outgoing CEO Yngve Slyngstad said it would, at some point, start buying stocks to get its portfolio back to its target equity allocation of 70 percent from 65 percent currently.

Slyngstad also said that any fiscal spending by the government this year would be financed by selling bonds in its portfolio.

Dubai property group Limitless seeks advisers for restructuring

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 30 March 2020
Reuters

  • S&P Global Ratings said the virus outbreak had exacerbated the supply-demand imbalance in Dubai’s real estate market, where the credit rating agency estimates real estate prices are “approaching levels seen at the bottom of the last cycle in 2010”
DUBAI: Dubai-based property developer Limitless told its creditors last week that it is looking to appoint legal and financial advisers to work on a financial restructuring plan, a company document seen by Reuters showed.
Limitless, along with Nakheel, was among the biggest casualties of Dubai’s property crash and subsequent debt crisis that began in 2009.
The company, formerly owned by state investment vehicle Dubai World, was one of a number of entities in Dubai that were forced to restructure their debts.
“Owing to the liquidity crisis, we are confirming that the company will be unable to pay accrued profit at the end of March 2020,” Limitless said in a letter dated March 23 and sent to Mashreqbank, which works as an agent for a group of the company’s creditors.
A Limitless spokeswoman said: “We have written to our creditors as a first step to finding a solution that will benefit all stakeholders.”
Limitless said in the letter a team from Dubai World was advising the company’s board of directors.
The letter said the company was committed to agreeing “on a restructuring plan for the benefits of the participants and other creditors.”
“To this end, we are in the final stages of engaging legal as well as financial advisers to assist us.”
In 2016, Limitless reached a second restructuring agreement with lenders to pay around $1.2 billion in bank debt in three installments in December 2016, 2017 and 2018, but has only repaid part of it, sources have said.

HIGHLIGHTS

● Limitless, along with Nakheel, was among the biggest casualties of Dubai’s property crash and subsequent debt crisis that began in 2009.

● The company, formerly owned by state investment vehicle Dubai World, was one of a number of entities in Dubai that were forced to restructure their debts.

Dubai — where property prices have been declining for most of the past decade — is bracing for a financial hit as the coronavirus crisis has impacted sectors vital to its economy, such as tourism and construction.
S&P Global Ratings said the virus outbreak had exacerbated the supply-demand imbalance in Dubai’s real estate market, where the credit rating agency estimates real estate prices are “approaching levels seen at the bottom of the last cycle in 2010.”

 

Oil-rich wealth funds seen shedding up to $225 billion in stocks

