  Konrad Pesendorfer, president of the Saudi General Statistical Authority

Updated 30 March 2020
Arab News

Konrad Pesendorfer is the newly appointed president of the General Statistical Authority (GaSat), the national statistical institute of Saudi Arabia.

Chaired by Mohammed Al-Jadaan, minister of finance and acting minister of economy and planning, GaSat’s board of directors appointed Pesendorfer as president after he served as acting president since last January.

Pesendorfer is one of the world’s prominent experts in managing statistical organizations. He will be working alongside GaSat’s team to improve and oversee statistical work and to achieve GaSat’s transformation goals by turning it into a world-class statistical authority.

Pesendorfer attained his master’s degree in economics from the Vienna University of Economics and Business in 1995 and his Ph.D. in economics and business administration from the same university in 2002. 

He worked as director general of Statistics Austria from January 2010 to December 2019 and was responsible for all statistical matters and international affairs.

Pesendorfer represented Austria in the European Statistical System Committee, the top decision-making body of the European statistical system.

He also served as chairman of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development Committee on Statistics and Statistical Policy between January 2016 and December 2019.

Together with the chief statistician of India, he was co-chairman of the International Comparison Program governing board of the UN/World Bank from November 2016 to December 2019, set up to calculate worldwide purchasing power parities.

Pesendorfer was also member of the Austrian Fiscal Council between November 2013 and December 2019, assessing and advising the government on fiscal policy issues. Between 2017 and 2019, he served as president of the Austrian Statistical Society.

Saudi passport directorate expands e-services through Absher

Saudi passport office said that the services will promote e-transactions and make it easier for people to get in touch with officials. (SPA)
Updated 01 April 2020
SPA

Saudi passport directorate expands e-services through Absher

  • Saudi Arabia’s information and communications technology sector makes up 4 percent of the Saudi gross domestic product
Updated 01 April 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi General Directorate of Passports is offering a “messages and applications” service to people through the Absher online platform.
Beneficiaries can use the service by logging into their account on Absher, choosing the “My Services” option, general services, messages and applications, then clicking on the “General Directorate of Passports” link and selecting the required service from a list including “identification of residents, visas, transfer of information, transfer of information and change of profession, suggestions.” After writing their message, they simply click the “send” button.
The passport office said that the services will promote e-transactions and make it easier for people to get in touch with officials at the directorate to discuss their problems.
The Kingdom’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector makes up 4 percent of the Saudi gross domestic product.
The sector has experienced significant regulatory change, expressed across several public- and private-sector investment drives since the launch of Vision 2030.
Saudi Arabia is also the region’s largest ICT market, ranking 13th globally, with a value of $28.7 billion (SR107 billion) in 2019 and strong growth in both the consumer and enterprise segments.  

