Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia condemned

Col. Turki Al-Malki, spokesman of the Saudi-led Arab coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government, shows to the media on Sunday parts of the Houthi missile that was shot down over Riyadh the night before. (SPA)
Col. Turki Al-Malki, spokesman of the Saudi-led Arab coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government, shows to the media on Sunday parts of the Houthi missile that was shot down over Riyadh the night before. (SPA)
Col. Turki Al-Malki, spokesman of the Saudi-led Arab coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government, shows to the media on Sunday parts of the Houthi missile that was shot down over Riyadh the night before. (SPA)
  • GCC Secretary-General Dr. Naif bin Falah Al-Hajraf says the ‘terrorist attack’ is not on Saudi Arabia alone, but also on Gulf security and stability
  • Attacks shows real threat posed by Houthis and Iranian regime supporting them: Coalition
RIYADH: The US on Sunday condemned the latest attempt by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen to target Saudi cities with ballistic missiles.

“As the world focuses on combating the COVID-19 pandemic and saving lives, the Houthis focused on doing the work of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force by attacking innocent civilians,” said John Abizaid, the US Ambassador to the Kingdom.

“We wish those injured in the attacks a speedy and full recovery.”

Two civilians suffered minor injuries from falling debris after Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed the Houthi missiles over Riyadh and the southern city of Jazan late on Saturday night.




Col. Turki Al-Malki, spokesman of the Saudi-led Arab coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government, shows to the media on Sunday parts of the Houthi missile that was shot down over Riyadh the night before. (SPA)

The missile attacks at such a time showed the real threat posed by the Houthis and the Iranian regime supporting them, Saudi-led coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Malki said.

GCC Secretary-General Dr. Naif  bin Falah Al-Hajraf said the “terrorist attack” was not on Saudi Arabia alone, but also on Gulf security and stability.  The GCC supported all measures the Kingdom would take to defend its land and protect its citizens, Al-Hajraf said, and he called on the international community to shoulder its responsibility in countering such acts.

The UAE also condemned the attacks, and said it stood with the Kingdom against every threat to its security and stability. The attack threatened global unity against the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE said.

 

