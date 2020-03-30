You are here

  • Home
  • Shanina Shaik does her part amid coronavirus crisis

Shanina Shaik does her part amid coronavirus crisis

Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik is among the stars participating in the #DoYourPart challenge. (File/Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8xzpb

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Shanina Shaik does her part amid coronavirus crisis

  • As people across the globe practice social distancing and stay home in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, social media has proved to play a vital role in creating a sense of community
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik posted an Instagram video announcing that she is participating in the #DoYourPartChallenge. The pop star and model will work with food delivery service DoorDash in the US to provide meals to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, after being nominated by fellow model Jasmine Tookes.

“Hey guys, happy Sunday. I hope you’re all hanging in there and staying well,” said the former Victoria’s Secret runway star in the clip. “I know we are, my quarantine partner here,” she added while cuddling her loveable French bulldog Choppa in her work-from-home outfit that comprised a black long-sleeve top and matching black trousers. 

“I’m going to be taking part in the Do Your Part challenge thanks to DoorDash. I’m going to be providing meals to families in need during this time, so if you could please direct message me or send a comment below, I can do what I can to help you out,” the 29-year-old added. “Stay strong guys and I’m sending lots of love to all of you.”

In keeping with the spirit, Shaik nominated fitness trainer Melissa Wood and model Nadine Leopold to help feed struggling families too. “I hope we can all do our part and help and care for those in need,” she shared on Instagram.

While Wood and Leopold have yet to respond to Shaik’s nomination, a handful of celebrities have already participated in the Instagram challenge, including French-Tunisian model and singer Sonia Ben Ammar, posting similar videos urging those in need to reach out to them.

In a clip uploaded to her Instagram account, the 20-year-old reiterated how important the challenge is, thanking her friends for nominating her. “I know that there’s a lot of people struggling, families, businesses, people losing their jobs, so I think it’s important to help out however you can (sic),” she stated. Ammar then pledged to donate free gift cards for meals to people in need. 

As people across the globe practice social distancing and stay home in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, social media has proved to play a vital role in creating a sense of community. Small messages and pledges of support from high-profile stars like Shaik and Ammar could go a long way raising awareness, funds and goods for those affected by the pandemic.  

Topics: Shanina Shaik coronavirus

From sofas and kitchens, music stars hold coronavirus concert fundraiser

Elton John’s “Living Room Concert” featured a star-studded lineup. (Instagram/@eltonjohn)
Updated 30 March 2020
Reuters

From sofas and kitchens, music stars hold coronavirus concert fundraiser

Updated 30 March 2020
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Billie Eilish sang on her sofa, Elton John played a keyboard belonging to his children, and the Backstreet Boys sang in harmony from five locations as dozens of musicians put on a fundraiser for the warriors against a coronavirus.
Those who performed from their homes for the “IHeart Living Room Concert for America” also included Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes and Sam Smith.

The one-hour show, broadcast on Fox television without commercials, was the biggest joint effort in the pandemic to lift spirits, raise money for those in the frontlines, and remind Americans to wash their hands and keep their distance.
“There’s doctors, nurses and scientists on the frontlines. They’re living proof that most superheroes don’t wear capes,” said John, who hosted the show from his kitchen.
“We hope this bit of entertainment can feed and fuel your souls.”
All the performances and appearances by celebrities ranging from comedian Ellen DeGeneres to R&B artist Lizzo and country singer Tim McGraw were filmed on phones, home cameras or online platforms.
The songs were interspersed with short personal stories from nurses, doctors, truckers, grocery staff, and other essential workers as millions of Americans entered a third week subjected to orders to stay home.
Dr. Elvis Francois, a surgeon from Rochester, Minnesota, stole hearts on social media with an emotional rendition of “Imagine” performed in medical scrubs.
“Did this doctor just out sing every artist that’s performed?” one viewer, Ender Wiggins, asked on Twitter.
The concert, also broadcast on iHeart radio stations nationwide, urged listeners to donate to charities Feeding America, and First Responders Children’s Foundation.
The amount raised was not immediately known, but more than $1 million was donated in the first 10 minutes, courtesy of $500,000 from household goods giant Procter & Gamble and a matching sum from Fox Television.
“My heart goes out to people who have lost loved ones and also those who are losing their jobs,” said Lady Gaga, clad in pink sweatpants and a hoodie.
Alicia Keys, singing “Rise Up,” Dave Grohl performing “My Hero,” and Billie Joe Armstrong’s acoustic version of “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” spoke to the hardships of millions of those working or laid off as stores, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters have shut down.
“After we come out of this horrible thing, I hope we are nicer to each other, and fairer to one another,” John said.

Topics: Elton John coronavirus

Latest updates

Shanina Shaik does her part amid coronavirus crisis
Philippines reports seven coronavirus deaths, 128 more infections
Iranian activists call out Khamenei for worsening coronavirus outbreak
Indonesia president plans stricter rules on mobility, social distancing
Moscow begins lockdown, as Russia regions prepare for confinement

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.