Shanina Shaik does her part amid coronavirus crisis

DUBAI: Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik posted an Instagram video announcing that she is participating in the #DoYourPartChallenge. The pop star and model will work with food delivery service DoorDash in the US to provide meals to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, after being nominated by fellow model Jasmine Tookes.

“Hey guys, happy Sunday. I hope you’re all hanging in there and staying well,” said the former Victoria’s Secret runway star in the clip. “I know we are, my quarantine partner here,” she added while cuddling her loveable French bulldog Choppa in her work-from-home outfit that comprised a black long-sleeve top and matching black trousers.

“I’m going to be taking part in the Do Your Part challenge thanks to DoorDash. I’m going to be providing meals to families in need during this time, so if you could please direct message me or send a comment below, I can do what I can to help you out,” the 29-year-old added. “Stay strong guys and I’m sending lots of love to all of you.”

In keeping with the spirit, Shaik nominated fitness trainer Melissa Wood and model Nadine Leopold to help feed struggling families too. “I hope we can all do our part and help and care for those in need,” she shared on Instagram.

While Wood and Leopold have yet to respond to Shaik’s nomination, a handful of celebrities have already participated in the Instagram challenge, including French-Tunisian model and singer Sonia Ben Ammar, posting similar videos urging those in need to reach out to them.

In a clip uploaded to her Instagram account, the 20-year-old reiterated how important the challenge is, thanking her friends for nominating her. “I know that there’s a lot of people struggling, families, businesses, people losing their jobs, so I think it’s important to help out however you can (sic),” she stated. Ammar then pledged to donate free gift cards for meals to people in need.

As people across the globe practice social distancing and stay home in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, social media has proved to play a vital role in creating a sense of community. Small messages and pledges of support from high-profile stars like Shaik and Ammar could go a long way raising awareness, funds and goods for those affected by the pandemic.