You are here

  • Home
  • US regulator approves limited use of malaria drugs for coronavirus

US regulator approves limited use of malaria drugs for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump earlier touted the two antimalarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as game-changers against coronavirus. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wpbkw

Updated 44 sec ago
AFP

US regulator approves limited use of malaria drugs for coronavirus

  • President Donald Trump earlier touted the two antimalarial drugs touted as game-changers
Updated 44 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: A limited emergency-use authorization for two antimalarial drugs touted as game-changers by President Donald Trump has been issued by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat coronavirus patients.
In a statement published Sunday, the US Department of Health and Human Services detailed recent donations of medicine to a national stockpile — including chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, both being investigated as potential COVID-19 treatments.
It said the FDA had allowed them “to be distributed and prescribed by doctors to hospitalized teen and adult patients with COVID-19, as appropriate, when a clinical trial is not available or feasible.”
Trump said last week that the two drugs could be a “gift from God,” despite scientists warning against the dangers of overhyping unproven treatments.
Many researchers including Anthony Fauci, the United States’ leading infectious disease expert, have urged the public to remain cautious until larger clinical trials validate smaller studies.
Two US medical bodies — the National Institutes of Health and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority — are currently working to plan such trials.
Some in the scientific community fear Trump’s endorsement of the medicines could create shortages for patients who need them to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, diseases for which they are approved.
The US has more than 140,000 novel coronavirus cases and 2,489 deaths, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

Topics: China Coronavirus US

Related

World
Coronavirus: Trump weighs ‘quarantine’ of New York, nearby states
World
US President Trump requests coronavirus test kits from South Korea: Seoul

Indonesia confirms 129 new coronavirus infections

Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia confirms 129 new coronavirus infections

Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia confirmed 129 new coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the total to 1,414 in the Southeast Asian country, said a health ministry official.
Achmad Yurianto, the official, reported eight new deaths, taking the total to 122, while 75 had recovered.

Topics: China Coronavirus Indonesia

Related

World
Indonesia president plans stricter rules on mobility, social distancing
World
Indonesia reports highest daily rise in new coronavirus cases

Latest updates

Indonesia confirms 129 new coronavirus infections
US regulator approves limited use of malaria drugs for coronavirus
Shanina Shaik does her part amid coronavirus crisis
Philippines reports seven coronavirus deaths, 128 more infections
Iranian activists call out Khamenei for worsening coronavirus outbreak

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.