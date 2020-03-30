Saudi Arabia removes over 1,700 Houthi mines in Yemen

DUBAI: The Saudi King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) removed 1,781 mines and other explosive devices planted by Houthis in Yemen, state news agency SPA reported.
The latest demining project was finished during the last week of March - KSRelief has so far removed 156,021 mines.
Earlier in March, the United Nations said Houthis had blocked half of their aid delivery programs in Yemen.
The Iran-backed group has made granting access to areas under their control contingent on a flurry of conditions that aid agencies reject, in part because it would give the Houthis greater sway over who receives aid, documents and interviews show.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces shot down ballistic missiles headed towards Riyadh and the southern city of Jazan late on Saturday.
Col. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led Arab coalition helping Yemen’s legitimate government, said the missiles were fired by the “Houthi terrorist militia” from Sanaa and Saada in Yemen toward civilian objects and civilians in the Kingdom.
Two civilians from separate neighborhoods in the capital were injured by falling debris from the intercepted missiles as they exploded in mid-air.
