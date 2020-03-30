You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia removes over 1,700 Houthi mines in Yemen

Saudi Arabia removes over 1,700 Houthi mines in Yemen

The latest demining project was finished during the last week of March. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y6fhy

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia removes over 1,700 Houthi mines in Yemen

  • KSRelief has so far removed 156,021 mines
  • The UN said Houthis had blocked half of their aid delivery programs in Yemen
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) removed 1,781 mines and other explosive devices planted by Houthis in Yemen, state news agency SPA reported.
The latest demining project was finished during the last week of March -  KSRelief has so far removed 156,021 mines.
Earlier in March, the United Nations said Houthis had blocked half of their aid delivery programs in Yemen.
The Iran-backed group has made granting access to areas under their control contingent on a flurry of conditions that aid agencies reject, in part because it would give the Houthis greater sway over who receives aid, documents and interviews show.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces shot down ballistic missiles headed towards Riyadh and the southern city of Jazan late on Saturday.
Col. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led Arab coalition helping Yemen’s legitimate government, said the missiles were fired by the “Houthi terrorist militia” from Sanaa and Saada in Yemen toward civilian objects and civilians in the Kingdom.
Two civilians from separate neighborhoods in the capital were injured by falling debris from the intercepted missiles as they exploded in mid-air.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Houthi Houthis militia Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia condemned
Special
Middle-East
Stranded Yemenis in plea for help after Houthi lockdown

Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia condemned

Updated 30 March 2020
Arab News

Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia condemned

  • GCC Secretary-General Dr. Naif bin Falah Al-Hajraf says the ‘terrorist attack’ is not on Saudi Arabia alone, but also on Gulf security and stability
  • Attacks shows real threat posed by Houthis and Iranian regime supporting them: Coalition
Updated 30 March 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The US on Sunday condemned the latest attempt by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen to target Saudi cities with ballistic missiles.

“As the world focuses on combating the COVID-19 pandemic and saving lives, the Houthis focused on doing the work of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force by attacking innocent civilians,” said John Abizaid, the US Ambassador to the Kingdom.

“We wish those injured in the attacks a speedy and full recovery.”

Two civilians suffered minor injuries from falling debris after Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed the Houthi missiles over Riyadh and the southern city of Jazan late on Saturday night.

Col. Turki Al-Malki, spokesman of the Saudi-led Arab coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government, shows to the media on Sunday parts of the Houthi missile that was shot down over Riyadh the night before. (SPA)

The missile attacks at such a time showed the real threat posed by the Houthis and the Iranian regime supporting them, Saudi-led coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Malki said.

GCC Secretary-General Dr. Naif  bin Falah Al-Hajraf said the “terrorist attack” was not on Saudi Arabia alone, but also on Gulf security and stability.  The GCC supported all measures the Kingdom would take to defend its land and protect its citizens, Al-Hajraf said, and he called on the international community to shoulder its responsibility in countering such acts.

The UAE also condemned the attacks, and said it stood with the Kingdom against every threat to its security and stability. The attack threatened global unity against the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE said.

 

Topics: Houthi terrorists Houthi militia Yemen Houthi attacks

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi forces intercept ballistic missiles over Riyadh and Jazan; 2 civilians injured by falling debris
Special
Middle-East
Stranded Yemenis in plea for help after Houthi lockdown

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia removes over 1,700 Houthi mines in Yemen
Indonesia confirms 129 new coronavirus infections
US regulator approves limited use of malaria drugs for coronavirus
Shanina Shaik does her part amid coronavirus crisis
Philippines reports seven coronavirus deaths, 128 more infections

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.