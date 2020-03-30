ZURICH: The Swiss death toll from coronavirus has reached 295 people, the country’s public health bureau said on Monday, rising from 257 people on Sunday.
The number of confirmed cases increased to 15,475 from 14,336 on Sunday, it said. The government is due to give an update later on Monday on the epidemic situation.
Swiss coronavirus death toll nears 300
Swiss coronavirus death toll nears 300
- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 15,475 from 14,336
ZURICH: The Swiss death toll from coronavirus has reached 295 people, the country’s public health bureau said on Monday, rising from 257 people on Sunday.