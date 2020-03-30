You are here

  • Home
  • Apple supplier Foxconn’s profit down 24% in last quarter of 2019

Apple supplier Foxconn’s profit down 24% in last quarter of 2019

Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, assembles iPhones at factories in China. (Reuters)
Updated 30 March 2020
Reuters

Apple supplier Foxconn’s profit down 24% in last quarter of 2019

  • Foxconn assembles Apple’s iPhone smartphones at factories in China
  • Foxconn is among manufacturers worldwide grappling with the fallout from coronavirus restrictions
Updated 30 March 2020
Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn reported a 23.7 percent fall in profit in the last three months of 2019 on Monday as it braces for the impact from the coronavirus pandemic that has hit demand from key customers such as Apple.
Foxconn, which assembles iPhones at factories in China, reported net profit of T$47.76 billion ($1.6 billion), according to Reuters calculations, slightly above an average forecast of T$46.94 billion from 14 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.
The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer did not give any explanation for the decline from T$62.61 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Foxconn is among manufacturers worldwide grappling with the fallout from coronavirus restrictions that have disrupted supply chains and hurt demand.
Apple, its biggest client, rescinded its outlook for the first quarter of 2020 saying manufacturing in China had taken longer than expected to resume amid travel restrictions and an extended Lunar New Year break.
Foxconn warned this month that revenue would fall more than 15 percent in businesses including consumer electronics in the first quarter. But it said revenue would recover thereafter as production returns to normal in virus-hit China.
Foxconn reported its biggest monthly drop in revenue in about seven years in February as the outbreak continued to play havoc with its business.
Shares in the company, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd, have fallen more than 12 percent this year.

Saudi Arabia increases oil exports to 10.6 million bpd

Updated 30 March 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia increases oil exports to 10.6 million bpd

  • The Kingdom intends to increase its crude oil exports starting in May, by about 600,000 barrels per day
Updated 30 March 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said the Kingdom intends to increase its crude oil exports starting in May, by about 600,000 barrels per day.
This will bring the Kingdom’s total petroleum exports to 10.6 million barrels per day, a ministry spokesman said. 
This increase came as a result of displacing crude with natural gas from the Al-Fadhili gas plant, as a fuel for generating electricity and also the decrease in local demand for petroleum products as a result a reduction in transportation due to precautionary measures taken to limit the coronavirus outbreak.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Oil-rich wealth funds seen shedding up to $225 billion in stocks

Latest updates

Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during virus shutdown
NHS colleagues hold vigil for UK consultant Amged El-Hawrani, who died from coronavirus
Egypt announces death of doctor due to coronavirus 
Coalition hits military targets in Yemen in response to Riyadh missile attack
UAE extends distance learning until end of academic year

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.