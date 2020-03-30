Today's Focus: Oil

What happened:

Last week saw the biggest three-day rally since the Great Depression. By Friday, the mood had switched to risk-off with the Dow Jones losing 4 percent, the Financial Times Stock Exchange 4.8 percent, and the Nikkei and Shanghai composite down 3.2 and 0.8 percent respectively. The losses continued into Monday.

Oil’s losing streak continued last week with Brent losing 4.6 percent. The slide continued into Monday. Brent had lost 6 percent in the morning reaching 26.24 in early Monday morning trading. West Texas Intermediate briefly undershot the psychologically important $20-mark over the weekend.



Why it happened:

The various stimulus packages, which were released last week, had a positive effect on the stock market. By Friday, they had been cleared through the respective parliaments, and the focus shifted on how long the world’s economies would be shut in. On Friday, US unemployment numbers jumped by 3 million, which sent shockwaves around the world.

On Monday, oil fell to levels last seen in 2002, which spooked investors. As far as oil is concerned, there are no short or even medium-term remedies. Markets are well beyond caring if Russia and Saudi Arabia can come to an agreement on production under the framework of OPEC+. Currently they are engaged in a pump, generously giving discounts to some buyers. The price for physical delivery has reportedly gone as low as $10 per barrel for some buyers.

Closing down most economic activity and suspending air travel has resulted in a colossal supply-side shock. The International Energy Agency estimated demand to fall by 20 million barrels per day (bpd), which equals 20 percent of global demand. This may be optimistic. Others estimate demand destruction to exceed 25 million bpd, depending how long the shutdown will last.

Several refiners reduced runs by 20 percent, which reflected in the 5 percent drop in China’s Sinopec. Other refiners are not faring much better.

All of the excess crude and product are seeking storage, which is becoming difficult to find. One trading house expects stock to increase by 1 billion barrels, which is unheard of. In the meantime, the current oil price has had a devastating effect on US shale oil producers and other higher-cost producers. Expect bankruptcies for highly levered companies.

Where we go from here:

Broken is the only way to describe the current state of the oil market. It will be hard for the usual OPEC+ attempts to balance the markets by cutting supply to gain traction as long as demand destruction is at current levels.

Equity markets are on a downward trajectory. However, many institutional investors, like pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, have mandated investment levels for various asset classes. They are currently underinvested in equities and will need to rebalance their portfolios at the end of the quarter. Goldman Sachs estimates that there are around $250 billion waiting to flow into stocks and bonds. Others put that number as high as $1 trillion. The next few days will tell where the funds will go.

Stay safe and stay healthy.

— Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairman and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources.

Twitter: @MeyerResources