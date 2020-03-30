Joint strategy urged to modernize transport sector in Saudi Arabia

Saudi food authority working to ensure quality of sterilizers

RIYADH: Since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kingdom, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has carried out several tests on various sterilizers to ensure their quality.

Experts at the authority analyze the impurities in sterilizers. The SFDA, then, issues a list of products that do not comply with its standards on its website and on different social media platforms to warn the public against such companies.

The tests are conducted in five main laboratories of the authority in different regions of the Kingdom.

The authority is working to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.

