Joint strategy urged to modernize transport sector in Saudi Arabia

Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser. (SPA)
  • The minister said the future of the transport sector depends on the joint efforts of different sectors
RIYADH: Saudi Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser on Monday opened a visual workshop titled “The future of transport technology.”
The workshop aims to intensify effort to revolutionize the Kingdom’s transport sector on modern lines using the latest technology.
Experts Anselm Ott and Kersten Heineke are also taking part in the event.
The minister said the future of the transport sector depends on the joint efforts of different sectors.
The aim of the workshop, he added, is to identify the needs of the sector and to devise a joint strategy to achieve the goals of the Vision 2030 program.
 

Topics: Saudi transport ministry

Saudi food authority working to ensure quality of sterilizers

Experts at the authority analyze the impurities in sterilizers. (SPA)
Updated 4 min 21 sec ago
SPA

Saudi food authority working to ensure quality of sterilizers

  • The authority is working to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia
Updated 4 min 21 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kingdom, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has carried out several tests on various sterilizers to ensure their quality.
Experts at the authority analyze the impurities in sterilizers. The SFDA, then, issues a list of products that do not comply with its standards on its website and on different social media platforms to warn the public against such companies.
The tests are conducted in five main laboratories of the authority in different regions of the Kingdom.
The authority is working to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.
 

Topics: Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) China Coronavirus COVID-19

