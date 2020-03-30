Joint strategy urged to modernize transport sector in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser on Monday opened a visual workshop titled “The future of transport technology.”
The workshop aims to intensify effort to revolutionize the Kingdom’s transport sector on modern lines using the latest technology.
Experts Anselm Ott and Kersten Heineke are also taking part in the event.
The minister said the future of the transport sector depends on the joint efforts of different sectors.
The aim of the workshop, he added, is to identify the needs of the sector and to devise a joint strategy to achieve the goals of the Vision 2030 program.
