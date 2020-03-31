You are here

G20 trade ministers highlight importance of transparency in current environment

Saudi Arabia has introduced several security and economic measures in its fight against coronavirus. (SPA)
RIYADH: Trade and investment ministers from the Group of 20 major economies convened an extraordinary video conference on Monday to come to grips with the blow to global trade from the coronavirus pandemic and weigh how to overcome supply chain disruptions.

They voiced concern about the daunting challenges facing workers and businesses, particularly the most vulnerable ones.
“We will ensure our collective response is supportive of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and recognize the importance of strengthening international investment,” said a ministerial statement.
It added: “We are profoundly saddened by the devastating human tragedy caused by the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic is a global challenge and requires a coordinated global response.”
The statement added that G20 leaders, following their extraordinary meeting conducted on March 26, committed “to presenting a united front against this common threat.”
“Now more than ever is the time for the international community to step up cooperation and coordination to protect human life and lay the foundations for a strong economic recovery and a sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth after this crisis,” the ministerial statement added.
The ministers also said they had started monitoring and assessing the impact of the pandemic on trade as per the task entrusted to us by G20 leaders.
“We are actively working to ensure the continued flow of vital medical supplies and equipment, critical agricultural products, and other essential goods and services across borders, for supporting the health of our citizens. Consistent with national requirements, we will take immediate necessary measures to facilitate trade in those essential goods,” the statement added.
“We will support the availability and accessibility of essential medical supplies and pharmaceuticals at affordable prices, on an equitable basis, where they are most needed, and as quickly as possible, including by encouraging additional production through incentives and targeted investment, according to national circumstances. We will guard against profiteering and unjustified price increases,” the ministers said.
“We are concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable developing and least developed countries, and notably in Africa and small island states.
“We agree that emergency measures designed to tackle COVID-19, if deemed necessary, must be targeted, proportionate, transparent, and temporary, and that they do not create unnecessary barriers to trade or disruption to global supply chains, and are consistent with WTO rules.
“We will implement those measures upholding the principle of international solidarity, considering the evolving needs of other countries for emergency supplies and humanitarian assistance.
“We emphasize the importance of transparency in the current environment and our commitment to notify the WTO of any trade related measures taken, all of which will enable global supply chains to continue to function in this crisis, while expediting the recovery that will follow.
“As we fight the pandemic both individually and collectively and seek to mitigate its impacts on international trade and investment, we will continue to work together to deliver a free, fair, non- discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable trade and investment environment, and to keep our markets open,” the statement added.
“We will ensure smooth and continued operation of the logistics networks that serve as the backbone of global supply chains. We will explore ways for logistics networks via air, sea and land freight to remain open, as well as ways to facilitate essential movement of health personnel and businesspeople across borders, without undermining the efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We will continue monitoring and assessing the impact of the pandemic on trade. We call on the international organizations to provide an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on world trade, investment and global value chains,” the ministers said.
We will continue working with them to establish coordinated approaches and collect and share good practices to facilitate flows of essential goods and services.
We will convene again as necessary, and we task the G20 Trade and Investment Working Group to address these issues closely and to identify additional proposed actions that could help alleviate the wide-range impact of COVID-19, as well as longer-term actions that should be taken to support the multilateral trading system and expedite economic recovery.
The next Italian G20 2021 Presidency is committed to continue paying the highest attention to the international trade climate in the discussion of long-term actions.

Topics: G20 Saudi Arabia 2020 G20 G20 Riyadh

Singapore forecasts deflation, contraction in 2020

This photograph taken on February 18, 2020 shows people buying vegetables at a market in Singapore. Singapore’s central bank eased monetary policy on March
Updated 17 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Singapore forecasts deflation, contraction in 2020

  • Central bank eases monetary policy as virus heralds deep recession
Updated 17 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s central bank aggressively eased monetary policy on Monday as the bellwether economy braced for deflation and a deep recession this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Southeast Asian nation is among the world’s most open economies and seen as a gauge of the health of the global trade. Last week, it posted a sharp decline in first quarter gross domestic product and slashed growth projections.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) manages policy through exchange rate settings, rather than interest rates, letting the local dollar rise or fall against currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed band.
The widely-expected easing on Monday was the most aggressive since the 2009 financial crisis, flattening the band’s rate of increase and effectively shifting its center lower. It also comes only days after the government unveiled a large fiscal package to soften the outbreak’s hit to the economy.
While the MAS move follows drastic steps by other central banks, it was still not as bold as some in the market had expected, which pushed the local currency up slightly.
“We have heard the government talk about the downturn in pretty dire terms, so there was no mistaking that pretty aggressive easing would be required,” Barclays’ economist Brian Tan said, adding he had been expecting a bigger move.
The MAS adjusts its policy via three levers: the slope, mid-point and width of its Singapore policy band, known as the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate, or S$NEER.
The central bank on Monday said it would adopt a zero percent annual appreciation rate for its policy band, starting at the S$NEER’s prevailing level, which is currently just below the band’s mid-point.
Analysts said this amounted to a downwards adjustment of the first two settings, the slope and mid-point, but left the width unchanged.
All nine economists in a Reuters survey this month expected the central bank to ease as policymakers worldwide step up efforts to limit the economic damage from the fast spreading virus.
Most global central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, have cut interest rates to cushion the hit to businesses from the outbreak, while many have also resorted to printing money to prevent their economies from slipping into recession.

FASTFACT

The Monetary Authority of Singapore manages policy through exchange rate settings, rather than interest rates, letting the local dollar rise or fall against currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed band.

The Southeast Asian shipping, travel and finance hub is bracing for the worst recession in its 55-year history and last week lowered its 2020 GDP forecast range to -4 percent to -1 percent after a sharp contraction in the first quarter.
While Singapore’s early successful efforts to contain the coronavirus won it praise globally, a recent jump in infections to over 800 has raised some concerns about the local spread.
The central bank on Monday also lowered its official outlook for headline and core inflation to -1% to zero percent for 2020.
The MAS said its new policy settings provided “stability” to the exchange rate but added fiscal policy will be the main tool to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic.
The city-state has spent billions in virus-related relief for businesses and households already this year, equivalent to almost 11 percent of its GDP.
Capital Economics said the move highlighted the limits of central bank policy in weathering the downturn and that further loosening of monetary settings was unlikely in the months ahead.
But others said the central bank still had room to ease when it next meets in October, if not before.
“The overall focus has been to emphasize a message of stability in the Singapore dollar,” said Moh Siong Sim, currency analyst at the Bank of Singapore.
“In the past, wherever there’s such a move, it’s taken as a prelude to a series of easings, but I think this time around the focus is more on the fiscal policy to cushion the blow and the exchange rate is more to release the pressure somewhat.”
Topics: Singapore

