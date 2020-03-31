You are here

Singapore forecasts deflation, contraction in 2020

This photograph taken on February 18, 2020 shows people buying vegetables at a market in Singapore. Singapore’s central bank eased monetary policy on March
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s central bank aggressively eased monetary policy on Monday as the bellwether economy braced for deflation and a deep recession this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Southeast Asian nation is among the world’s most open economies and seen as a gauge of the health of the global trade. Last week, it posted a sharp decline in first quarter gross domestic product and slashed growth projections.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) manages policy through exchange rate settings, rather than interest rates, letting the local dollar rise or fall against currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed band.
The widely-expected easing on Monday was the most aggressive since the 2009 financial crisis, flattening the band’s rate of increase and effectively shifting its center lower. It also comes only days after the government unveiled a large fiscal package to soften the outbreak’s hit to the economy.
While the MAS move follows drastic steps by other central banks, it was still not as bold as some in the market had expected, which pushed the local currency up slightly.
“We have heard the government talk about the downturn in pretty dire terms, so there was no mistaking that pretty aggressive easing would be required,” Barclays’ economist Brian Tan said, adding he had been expecting a bigger move.
The MAS adjusts its policy via three levers: the slope, mid-point and width of its Singapore policy band, known as the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate, or S$NEER.
The central bank on Monday said it would adopt a zero percent annual appreciation rate for its policy band, starting at the S$NEER’s prevailing level, which is currently just below the band’s mid-point.
Analysts said this amounted to a downwards adjustment of the first two settings, the slope and mid-point, but left the width unchanged.
All nine economists in a Reuters survey this month expected the central bank to ease as policymakers worldwide step up efforts to limit the economic damage from the fast spreading virus.
Most global central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, have cut interest rates to cushion the hit to businesses from the outbreak, while many have also resorted to printing money to prevent their economies from slipping into recession.

The Southeast Asian shipping, travel and finance hub is bracing for the worst recession in its 55-year history and last week lowered its 2020 GDP forecast range to -4 percent to -1 percent after a sharp contraction in the first quarter.
While Singapore’s early successful efforts to contain the coronavirus won it praise globally, a recent jump in infections to over 800 has raised some concerns about the local spread.
The central bank on Monday also lowered its official outlook for headline and core inflation to -1% to zero percent for 2020.
The MAS said its new policy settings provided “stability” to the exchange rate but added fiscal policy will be the main tool to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic.
The city-state has spent billions in virus-related relief for businesses and households already this year, equivalent to almost 11 percent of its GDP.
Capital Economics said the move highlighted the limits of central bank policy in weathering the downturn and that further loosening of monetary settings was unlikely in the months ahead.
But others said the central bank still had room to ease when it next meets in October, if not before.
“The overall focus has been to emphasize a message of stability in the Singapore dollar,” said Moh Siong Sim, currency analyst at the Bank of Singapore.
“In the past, wherever there’s such a move, it’s taken as a prelude to a series of easings, but I think this time around the focus is more on the fiscal policy to cushion the blow and the exchange rate is more to release the pressure somewhat.”
LONDON: British budget airline easyJet has grounded its fleet of 344 planes and has no clear idea when it might resume flights, it said on Monday, highlighting the strain on airlines trying to survive the coronavirus pandemic.
EasyJet said it would lay off its 4,000 UK-based cabin crew for two months, meaning they won’t work from April 1 but will get 80 percent of their average pay under a state job retention scheme.
The global health crisis has brought European air travel to a standstill, leaving airlines with no revenue and facing a struggle for survival. Small British airline Loganair, for example, said on Monday that it would seek state support.
Shares in easyJet lost as much as 10 percent in early trading, having halved in value over the last month. The airline now has a market capitalization of about £2.3 billion ($2.9 billion).
“We think the group has enough liquidity to manage a short suspension of European air travel but if the disruption proves prolonged, or the recovery is sluggish, easyJet could be in real trouble,” said Hargreaves Landsdown analyst William Ryder.
EasyJet was under additional pressure from its biggest shareholder, Stelios Hajji-Ioannou, who along with his family owns about a third of its shares.
In a letter to easyJet’s chairman, Hajji-Ioannou said it must cancel or renegotiate a £4.5 billion order for 107 Airbus planes because the extra aircraft would just destroy shareholder value.
EasyJet said it was trying to reduce payments, including those on aircraft, and would respond to the letter privately.
The airline said it was focused on short-term liquidity, including removing costs from the business and working with suppliers to defer and reduce payments where possible.
It said grounding its fleet removed significant costs and that it was continuing to talk to UK pilots union BALPA over a potential deal with pilots.
“We are working tirelessly to ensure that easyJet continues to be well positioned to overcome the challenges of coronavirus,” easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said in a statement.
Hajji-Ioannou has told the airline to try to raise money from shareholders, and offered to participate himself.
Management could face disruption if it does not address his worries over the Airbus order, which is due to be paid between 2020 and 2023, as he has threatened a rolling general meetings to try to remove board members.
For easyJet cabin crew looking for something to do, Britain’s National Health Service has asked them to volunteer at hospitals being set up to cope with the thousands of coronavirus patients expected in the coming weeks. Crew have first aid training and security clearance, making them ideal candidates.
EasyJet said it was focused on using UK government measures already announced to help its finances during the coronavirus crisis and has no plans to ask for any bespoke support.
Some UK airlines had been hoping for a specific state aid package but the government said last week it would only consider stepping in once carriers had exhausted all other options, such as raising capital from existing investors.
On Monday, small regional British airline Loganair, which flies between remote Scottish islands and the mainland, said it was planning to ask the government for support, having already asked its owners for help.
“I do think that like the vast majority of UK airlines we will be going back to take up that invite for further conversation with the Treasury in the coming days because we have to,” said Loganair CEO Jonathan Hinkles.
Virgin Atlantic has already requested state aid, asking for a package of commercial loans and guarantees worth hundreds of millions of pounds, according to the Financial Times.

