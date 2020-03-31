STC has revealed that the number of paper contracts the company dispensed with due to digitization amounted to 7 million annually. The telecom operator aims to digitally transform itself to enrich customer experience with innovative digital solutions and services.
Olyan bin Mohammed Al-Wetaid, senior vice president at STC’s Consumer Business Unit, said: “The full adoption of digital contracts is part of the company’s commitment to reinventing the customer experience, digitizing its services, implementing a business model that preserves the environment, and promoting sustainability, in accordance with the company’s strategy and the digital transformation goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”
Al-Wetaid said that the move, which came with the support of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, contributed to saving 200,000 annual waiting hours for the customers, in addition to increasing reliability and facilitating maintenance.
The electronic contracts are part of the digital transformation journey that the company has undertaken to digitize its services, which includes the provision of 95 percent of STC’s services on the MySTC app.
Digitizing STC contracts saves 200,000 hours
https://arab.news/rhp8b
Digitizing STC contracts saves 200,000 hours
STC has revealed that the number of paper contracts the company dispensed with due to digitization amounted to 7 million annually. The telecom operator aims to digitally transform itself to enrich customer experience with innovative digital solutions and services.