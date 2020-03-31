You are here

  Digitizing STC contracts saves 200,000 hours

Digitizing STC contracts saves 200,000 hours

Olyan bin Mohammed Al-Wetaid, senior vice president at STC’s Consumer Business Unit.
STC has revealed that the number of paper contracts the company dispensed with due to digitization amounted to 7 million annually. The telecom operator aims to digitally transform itself to enrich customer experience with innovative digital solutions and services.
Olyan bin Mohammed Al-Wetaid, senior vice president at STC’s Consumer Business Unit, said: “The full adoption of digital contracts is part of the company’s commitment to reinventing the customer experience, digitizing its services, implementing a business model that preserves the environment, and promoting sustainability, in accordance with the company’s strategy and the digital transformation goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”
Al-Wetaid said that the move, which came with the support of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, contributed to saving 200,000 annual waiting hours for the customers, in addition to increasing reliability and facilitating maintenance.
The electronic contracts are part of the digital transformation journey that the company has undertaken to digitize its services, which includes the provision of 95 percent of STC’s services on the MySTC app.

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), a multilateral organization affiliated with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has expressed concerns about the health and well-being of its member countries, partners and employees amid the global COVID-19 outbreak.
ICD has announced $250 million in emergency funding, mainly in the form of medium- to long-term financing instruments to help existing and new clients in the financial, agri-food, energy and other affected sectors. ICD will also aid the private health care industries of affected member countries to meet the surging demand for services, equipment and medication.
Additionally, the IsDB Group is setting up a “Strategic Preparedness and Response Facility” of $730 million to mitigate the negative health and socio-economic impact of the pandemic.

The facility will extend financing to both the public and private sectors with the aim of minimizing the spread and impact of the disease in IsDB member countries.
The financing will be extended in the form of grants, concessional resources, trade finance, private sector lending and political and risk insurance coverage. The IsDB Group will deploy all the available financing instruments to fast-track the distribution of funds to support its member countries.
ICD CEO Ayman Sejiny said: “ICD strongly believes in the importance of continuous dialogue and collaboration. ICD is ready to provide all kinds and means of support and assistance. With strong communications between us and our member countries and parters, I am confident that hand-in-hand we will overcome this challenging period together.”
ICD will also work closely with more than 100 local and regional financial institutions in its network to provide the necessary support so that they can continue to finance SMEs in the affected sectors.

