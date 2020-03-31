You are here

  • Home
  • Virus threatens fragile Turkish economy

Virus threatens fragile Turkish economy

The coronavirus pandemic has affected major economies in the world. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vezgp

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Virus threatens fragile Turkish economy

  • The death toll in Turkey is 168 with 10,827 recorded cases of the virus but the fear is that the situation could get much worse
  • President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier this month a $15 billion package to support the economy
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

ANKARA: The Turkish economy was healing after a recession when the new coronavirus struck, leaving Ankara scrambling to contain the damage with stimulus measures worth billions and facing demands to do much more.
The death toll in Turkey is 168 with 10,827 recorded cases of the virus but the fear is that the situation could get much worse.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier this month a $15 billion package to support the economy, with tax cuts for businesses and measures to help low-income households.
While business leaders and analysts agreed Ankara’s measures would benefit companies, experts warned of higher unemployment and lower growth.
They also pointed to the possible devastating impact on tourism which employs hundreds of thousands of people.
The concern is that before the outbreak, the economy was growing only tentatively after a currency crisis in 2018.
Moody’s ratings agency said among the G20, it expected Turkey “to be hit the hardest, with a cumulative contraction in second- and third-quarter GDP of about 7.0 percent” in 2020.
But as recently as March 19, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said he did “not see any risks to the economy for now” and was still aiming to meet the ambitious target of five percent growth for 2020.
“The shock will likely take a large toll on tourism-related sectors through the summer,” Moody’s added.
Last year, tourism income rose 17 percent to $34.5 billion while the number of visitors increased nearly 14 percent to about 52 million.

In an outdoor market in Ankara, residents were concerned about unemployment while traders were worried about keeping their households afloat.
Selling vegetables, trader Mehmet Arslan said the situation was “difficult” because his customers, mostly those above 65, have been told to stay at home.
“If we can’t do this work, how can we live?” the 35-year-old asked.
Other traders said sales were down 70-80 percent.
The jobless rate rose to 13.7 percent in 2019 from 11 percent in 2018, while inflation was 12.37 percent last month.
Among the unemployed, Bilge Ceyhan, 44, said the outbreak worried her.
“How am I going to continue my (job) search? How will the (job) market be after this?” Ceyhan said, adding her savings would not last forever.
Atilla Yesilada, analyst for the GlobalSource think-tank, said Ankara’s measures so far were in line with other countries, “but extremely inadequate given the kind of projections I and other experts have in mind.”
He warned there could be many job losses as more shops shut, and recommended the government offer financial support more easily.

In mid-March, the government said nearly 150,000 businesses had temporarily closed.
“The American way is the safest way: write a cheque, don’t ask questions,” Yesilada said. “You’re doing it to ensure unemployment doesn’t hurt the rest of the economy.”
Erdogan last week announced more measures including $1.1 billion to support workers on the minimum wage after criticism the initial package supported businesses more than employees.
He said 1,000 lira ($155) would be also provided to two million low-income families each.
Finance Minister Albayrak said there would be an employment support scheme to protect jobs which businesses can apply for.

The government budget was “generously” spent last year, Yesilada said, adding Ankara had no cash and that eventually more money could have to be printed.
This in turn would push inflation higher.
But the analyst said Turkey had the option to apply for money from the International Monetary Fund — which Erdogan has previously vowed to avoid.
Cagatay Ozdogru, CEO of Turkey’s largest family-owned investment firm Esas Holding, said the country was in a better position than others and had “advantages,” including a young population and experience with crises.
Domestic demand was robust, he told AFP, adding that once shops started to reopen, customers would return to their usual consumption.
But he suggested Turkey also needed Western economies to get back on their feet, which “could take some time.”
Turkey’s growth would fall in the short-term before improving again, Ozdogru added.
“This is an unprecedented situation, everyone’s making mistakes and 90 percent of what (Ankara) is doing is from the international playbook but they need to do more,” urged Yesilada.

Topics: Turkey China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Turkey detains 11 over coronavirus house party
Special
Middle-East
Worsening coronavirus crisis seen as Turkey’s self-inflicted injury

G20 trade ministers highlight importance of transparency in current environment

Saudi Arabia has introduced several security and economic measures in its fight against coronavirus. (SPA)
Updated 31 March 2020
Arab News

G20 trade ministers highlight importance of transparency in current environment

  • Extraordinary video conference explores ways to tackle coronavirus disruptions
Updated 31 March 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Trade and investment ministers from the Group of 20 major economies convened an extraordinary video conference on Monday to come to grips with the blow to global trade from the coronavirus pandemic and weigh how to overcome supply chain disruptions.

They voiced concern about the daunting challenges facing workers and businesses, particularly the most vulnerable ones.
“We will ensure our collective response is supportive of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and recognize the importance of strengthening international investment,” said a ministerial statement.
It added: “We are profoundly saddened by the devastating human tragedy caused by the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic is a global challenge and requires a coordinated global response.”
The statement added that G20 leaders, following their extraordinary meeting conducted on March 26, committed “to presenting a united front against this common threat.”
“Now more than ever is the time for the international community to step up cooperation and coordination to protect human life and lay the foundations for a strong economic recovery and a sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth after this crisis,” the ministerial statement added.
The ministers also said they had started monitoring and assessing the impact of the pandemic on trade as per the task entrusted to us by G20 leaders.
“We are actively working to ensure the continued flow of vital medical supplies and equipment, critical agricultural products, and other essential goods and services across borders, for supporting the health of our citizens. Consistent with national requirements, we will take immediate necessary measures to facilitate trade in those essential goods,” the statement added.
“We will support the availability and accessibility of essential medical supplies and pharmaceuticals at affordable prices, on an equitable basis, where they are most needed, and as quickly as possible, including by encouraging additional production through incentives and targeted investment, according to national circumstances. We will guard against profiteering and unjustified price increases,” the ministers said.
“We are concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable developing and least developed countries, and notably in Africa and small island states.
“We agree that emergency measures designed to tackle COVID-19, if deemed necessary, must be targeted, proportionate, transparent, and temporary, and that they do not create unnecessary barriers to trade or disruption to global supply chains, and are consistent with WTO rules.
“We will implement those measures upholding the principle of international solidarity, considering the evolving needs of other countries for emergency supplies and humanitarian assistance.
“We emphasize the importance of transparency in the current environment and our commitment to notify the WTO of any trade related measures taken, all of which will enable global supply chains to continue to function in this crisis, while expediting the recovery that will follow.
“As we fight the pandemic both individually and collectively and seek to mitigate its impacts on international trade and investment, we will continue to work together to deliver a free, fair, non- discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable trade and investment environment, and to keep our markets open,” the statement added.
“We will ensure smooth and continued operation of the logistics networks that serve as the backbone of global supply chains. We will explore ways for logistics networks via air, sea and land freight to remain open, as well as ways to facilitate essential movement of health personnel and businesspeople across borders, without undermining the efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We will continue monitoring and assessing the impact of the pandemic on trade. We call on the international organizations to provide an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on world trade, investment and global value chains,” the ministers said.
We will continue working with them to establish coordinated approaches and collect and share good practices to facilitate flows of essential goods and services.
We will convene again as necessary, and we task the G20 Trade and Investment Working Group to address these issues closely and to identify additional proposed actions that could help alleviate the wide-range impact of COVID-19, as well as longer-term actions that should be taken to support the multilateral trading system and expedite economic recovery.
The next Italian G20 2021 Presidency is committed to continue paying the highest attention to the international trade climate in the discussion of long-term actions.

Topics: G20 Saudi Arabia 2020 G20 G20 Riyadh

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia oil exports to hit 10.6m barrels
Business & Economy
Apple supplier Foxconn’s profit down 24% in last quarter of 2019

Latest updates

Philippines coronavirus testing to be stepped up soon: WHO
Virus threatens fragile Turkish economy
Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021
Ardern’s online messages keep spirits up in New Zealand’s coronavirus lockdown
We will win fight against coronavirus, says Kipchoge

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.