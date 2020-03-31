You are here

Philippines coronavirus testing to be stepped up soon: WHO

The Philippines has so far reported more than 1,500 cases of the virus. (File/Reuters)
Updated 31 March 2020
  • The coronavirus death toll in the Philippines rose to 78 on Monday
  • WHO said it expects testing to substantially increasing in the coming days
MANILA: Coronavirus testing is expected to increase substantially in coming days in the Philippines, where the high number of deaths relative to confirmed cases reflects lower testing so far, a World Health Organization official said on Tuesday.
The coronavirus death toll in the Philippines rose to 78 on Monday — the second highest in Southeast Asia outside Indonesia — with 1,546 reported infections.
“With respect to the high proportion of deaths in the Philippines, that’s essentially because of the way Philippines has chosen to test,” WHO technical adviser Matthew Griffith told a news conference, referring to the focus on testing only the most severe cases until now.
“We expect the testing to increase substantially in the coming days.”

Spain registers overnight death toll of 849, highest so far

MADRID: Spain registered 849 fatalities related to coronavirus overnight — the highest number in 24 hours since the epidemic started, although the increase in percentage terms was slightly lower than in the previous days, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
The death toll rose to 8,189 on Tuesday from 7,340 on Monday, while the number of cases rose to 94,417 on Tuesday from 85,195 on Monday.

