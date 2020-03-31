You are here

Thailand reports 127 new coronavirus cases, one death

A Thai medical staff member shows a new rapid testing kit to combat the spread of coronavirus at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok on March 30, 2020. (AFP)
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 127 new coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, a health official said.
The latest number raise the total number of confirmed infections in Thailand to 1,651 cases and 10 deaths since the country’s first case was reported in January.

Topics: Thailand China Coronavirus

Russians face up to five years’ jail for spreading false coronavirus news

  • Proposals are part of a package of draft legislation that also aims to impose tough punishment for people breaking quarantine ruless
  • be higher. Moscow, with its more than 12 million people, went into lockdown on Monday
MOSCOW: Russian lawmakers were set on Tuesday to consider legislation imposing severe punishment — including up to five years in prison — for people convicted of spreading false information about the coronavirus.
If a person were found guilty of inadvertently causing a person’s death or other grave consequences by spreading “intentionally false” information about life-threatening circumstances, he would face a fine of up to 2 million rubles ($25,000) or up to five years in prison.
The proposals also foresee punishment — including a fine of up to 1.5 million rubles and up to three years in prison — for harming a person’s health through spreading false information.
The proposals are part of a package of draft legislation that also aims to impose tough punishment — including up to seven years in prison — for people breaking coronavirus quarantine rules.
The amendments to Russia’s Criminal Code were proposed by Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house State Duma, and another senior lawmaker of the governing United Russia party, Pavel Krasheninnikov, so are expected to pass swiftly.
Russia, which has a population of 144 million people, has so far reported 1,836 coronavirus cases and nine fatalities but the real number of the infected is believed to be higher.
Moscow, with its more than 12 million people, went into lockdown on Monday and more than a dozen regions moved to introduce similar steps to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Topics: Russia China Coronavirus

