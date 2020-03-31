You are here

Vietnam to implement 15 days of social distancing in coronavirus battle

Vietnam will begin 15 days of social distancing from April 1 to curb community transmission of the coronavirus. (AP)
HANOI: Vietnam will begin 15 days of social distancing from Wednesday to curb community transmission of the coronavirus, the Southeast Asian country’s prime minister said on Tuesday.
“From midnight April 1, everybody is required to stay at home and can only go out to buy food or in emergency cases and must keep at least two meters from others,” Prime Minster Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in a statement.

Russians face up to five years’ jail for spreading false coronavirus news

Updated 2 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Russians face up to five years’ jail for spreading false coronavirus news

  • Proposals are part of a package of draft legislation that also aims to impose tough punishment for people breaking quarantine ruless
  • be higher. Moscow, with its more than 12 million people, went into lockdown on Monday
Updated 2 min 52 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian lawmakers were set on Tuesday to consider legislation imposing severe punishment — including up to five years in prison — for people convicted of spreading false information about the coronavirus.
If a person were found guilty of inadvertently causing a person’s death or other grave consequences by spreading “intentionally false” information about life-threatening circumstances, he would face a fine of up to 2 million rubles ($25,000) or up to five years in prison.
The proposals also foresee punishment — including a fine of up to 1.5 million rubles and up to three years in prison — for harming a person’s health through spreading false information.
The proposals are part of a package of draft legislation that also aims to impose tough punishment — including up to seven years in prison — for people breaking coronavirus quarantine rules.
The amendments to Russia’s Criminal Code were proposed by Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house State Duma, and another senior lawmaker of the governing United Russia party, Pavel Krasheninnikov, so are expected to pass swiftly.
Russia, which has a population of 144 million people, has so far reported 1,836 coronavirus cases and nine fatalities but the real number of the infected is believed to be higher.
Moscow, with its more than 12 million people, went into lockdown on Monday and more than a dozen regions moved to introduce similar steps to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

