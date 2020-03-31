You are here

Gigi Hadid takes part in UNICEF campaign with a sweet treat

Gigi Hadid was challenged by fellow model Halima Aden to take part in UNICEF’s #UCanLearn campaign. File/AFP
DUBAI: It’s no secret that US-Palestinian-Dutch model Gigi Hadid loves to cook. She routinely takes to her social media to share videos and photographs of the mouth-watering dishes she’s cooked up — she even has a separate highlights section of Instagram Stories entitled “From My Kitchen” on her account dedicated to showcasing the delectable treats she has cooked up, such as corn cakes, carrot cake, pesto pasta and curry chicken salad.

This week, the 24-year-old decided to post a banana muffin recipe on her Instagram Stories, however, this time it was for a good cause.

Hadid took to her social media to announce that she had been challenged by fellow model Halima Aden to take part in UNICEF’s #UCanLearn campaign, which aims to teach children staying at home something new via at-home videos while schools are closed.




The part-Palestinian model shared a detailed recipe for banana muffins. Instagram

The part-Palestinian model shared a detailed picture and description of the banana muffin recipe. She also wrote a caption saying, “@halima challenged me to @unicefusa’s #UCANLEARN initiative, where we can all share something for someone else to learn at home during this unprecedented time!”

Meanwhile, for her part, Aden posted a clip to teach kids how to sing her favorite song with her. “I want to teach you something new, like my favorite song ‘Jambo’,” said the Somali-American model from her kitchen in Minnesota. “It’s a song that brought community together. It’s the first song that I learned when I was seven living in Kenya. ‘Jambo’ is a very popular ‘welcome to our country’ song for our guests,” she explained.

The 22-year-old then nominated models Ashley Graham, Carolyn Murphy and Larsen Thompson, as well as “Game of Thrones” star Nathalie Emmanuel, among others, to participate in the challenge and keep children learning amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Thompson was quick off the bat and responded to Aden’s nomination with a similar video of her own singing “Jambo.”

“Thank you so much for nominating me, Halima. I hope you guys sing and have so much fun with this song,” she said before asking Coco Rocha, Yara Shahidi and Ava Michelle to step up and take part.

DUBAI: As salon-goers face the closure of spas, salons and barbershops, we speak to Haneen Odeh, owner of UAE’s Snob salon for her take on the dos and don’ts of at-home hair care.

Many men and women who rely on salon visits to keep their lengths healthy could be left wondering what to do between now and their next visit to a professional hair stylist. But just as important is what not to do (read: DIY trim job) to avoid ruining your hair and having to impose your own personal period of self-isolation once the pandemic is over due to a ruined haircut you tried to pull off in the bathroom mirror.

Don’t bleach your own hair
“For those who usually go to the salon to dye their lengths blonde, roots may be starting to show now. And while it might be tempting, I would strongly urge to not bleach your own roots. Lightening dark hair is a very complex multi-step process that requires years of experience and professional grade products only available at salons. Bleaching your hair incorrectly might result in burning and damaging your hair. Instead, opt for a root spray such as the L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Concealer Spray. Otherwise, you can always conceal your dark roots with a headband or try wrapping your hair up with a scarf.” 

Do deep conditioning treatments
“Use this time to nourish your hair with a deep conditioning treatment. A lot of people simply apply it in the shower on wet hair for a few minutes and call it a day, but that way means that your lengths aren’t getting the full benefits of the product. Think of hair like a sponge, when it’s wet, it’s already full of water and cannot absorb anything more. So to make sure the product is fully absorbed into your locks, towel dry your hair after shampooing and then apply the treatment. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and then rinse. You’ll see a huge difference.” May we suggest The Let It Go Circle hair mask from Davines, which is designed to boost hydration and revitalize dry and brittle strands?  

Don’t pick up the scissors
“When you’re bored, it might be tempting to pick up the scissors but, and I can’t stress this enough, don’t trim your own bangs or make any big changes to your hair cut on your own. It will inevitably go wrong and you will end up paying more to get it fixed in the long run. Try out some new hairstyles instead. There are plenty of tutorials on YouTube so experiment a little and get your hair professionally cut once it’s safe to do so.”

 Don’t over wash
“The more you wash your strands, the more you strip the scalp of its natural oils, and that in turn makes the scalp produce even more oil, which causes you to wash your hair more often — and the cycle goes on and on. Now is the perfect opportunity to give your lengths a break and cut down on the washing. Your hair might get oily, but once the adjustment period is over, you will notice that it will require less frequent washing.”

Do try scalp treatments
“Too often, we pay attention to the lengths of our hair and give our scalp no attention. But caring for your scalp improves the overall health of your tresses, stimulates hair growth and gets rid of dandruff due to product buildup. Scalp treatments range from serums to salt scrubs, so pick a product that suits your hair needs. Le Labo's basil-scented Scrub Shampoo uses black sea salt and menthol to clear away dirt and cool scalps down.”

 

