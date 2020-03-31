Gigi Hadid takes part in UNICEF campaign with a sweet treat

DUBAI: It’s no secret that US-Palestinian-Dutch model Gigi Hadid loves to cook. She routinely takes to her social media to share videos and photographs of the mouth-watering dishes she’s cooked up — she even has a separate highlights section of Instagram Stories entitled “From My Kitchen” on her account dedicated to showcasing the delectable treats she has cooked up, such as corn cakes, carrot cake, pesto pasta and curry chicken salad.
This week, the 24-year-old decided to post a banana muffin recipe on her Instagram Stories, however, this time it was for a good cause.
Hadid took to her social media to announce that she had been challenged by fellow model Halima Aden to take part in UNICEF’s #UCanLearn campaign, which aims to teach children staying at home something new via at-home videos while schools are closed.
The part-Palestinian model shared a detailed picture and description of the banana muffin recipe. She also wrote a caption saying, “@halima challenged me to @unicefusa’s #UCANLEARN initiative, where we can all share something for someone else to learn at home during this unprecedented time!”
Meanwhile, for her part, Aden posted a clip to teach kids how to sing her favorite song with her. “I want to teach you something new, like my favorite song ‘Jambo’,” said the Somali-American model from her kitchen in Minnesota. “It’s a song that brought community together. It’s the first song that I learned when I was seven living in Kenya. ‘Jambo’ is a very popular ‘welcome to our country’ song for our guests,” she explained.
UNICEF knows the importance of an uninterrupted education so today #ucanlearn how to sing my favorite song with me. Teach me your favorite hobby or show me a how to do a hidden talent! #learningathome You’re next @ashleygraham @sofiacarson @gigihadid @ramlaali @larsenthompson @nathalieemmanuel @carolynmurphy @margosargent @dlabat @jfel11 @kilprity
The 22-year-old then nominated models Ashley Graham, Carolyn Murphy and Larsen Thompson, as well as “Game of Thrones” star Nathalie Emmanuel, among others, to participate in the challenge and keep children learning amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Thompson was quick off the bat and responded to Aden’s nomination with a similar video of her own singing “Jambo.”
“Thank you so much for nominating me, Halima. I hope you guys sing and have so much fun with this song,” she said before asking Coco Rocha, Yara Shahidi and Ava Michelle to step up and take part.