  Leaked video shows power and influence of conglomerate related to Khamenei

Leaked video shows power and influence of conglomerate related to Khamenei

Iran is one of the hardest-hit countries, along with Italy, China, and the US. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 March 2020
  • The leadership in Iran has been accused of downplaying the virus that has so far infected around 40,000 people in the country
DUBAI: Iran’s state TV chief has rejected to air advertisements promoting online shopping for free, citing a business conglomerate would sue them if they do so, as seen on a video leaked from a meeting of the country’s COVID-19 Task Force.

The video showed President Hassan Rouhani speaking to Ali Asgari, the chief of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting Organization (IRIB), asking him to air free-of-charge ads for online retailers to encourage Iranians to stay at home, and just do their shopping online amid the outbreak.

But Asgari said doing so would lead to a problem – an economic conglomerate known as TOSKA, a Persian acronym for a company registered as “Developing Iranian Businesses,” would sue IRIB.

The video, circulated on Twitter, gained several reactions including a post by former Vice President Abdollah Ramenzanzadeh who questioned the “powerful people who run TOSKA and why the IRIB chief is defending it.”

Persian media Radio Farda traced the affiliates of TOSKA and found it is related to Tadbir Holding, the financial wing of The Headquarters to Implement Imam Khomeyni’s Decree.

The report added TOSKA sponsors 79 programs on the Iranian state TV, which makes it its “most important and prolific producer.”

Coronavirus pushes reluctant Aung San Suu Kyi to Facebook

Updated 01 April 2020
  • "I had no willingness to join Facebook at first," Suu Kyi wrote in the first post on the account
  • The new personal page has already drawn more than 400,000 likes
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi cited the coronavirus pandemic as the impetus for reluctantly creating her first personal Facebook account in a post on Wednesday.
Since coming to power in 2016, Suu Kyi has largely communicated through formal statements and public meetings. She rarely gives press conferences or interviews.
"I had no willingness to join Facebook at first," Suu Kyi wrote in the first post on the account, which was quickly verified with a blue tick to show it as genuine.
"Under the current circumstances, it was created in order to communicate with people faster and more efficiently related to Covid-19 challenges," said Suu Kyi.
Myanmar has confirmed 15 cases of the virus and one death. The health ministry has warned of a "major outbreak" after tens of thousands of migrant workers returned from neighboring Thailand.
Suu Kyi recently appeared in a video on state media, washing her hands and instructing others to do likewise to stop coronavirus spreading.
Government spokesman Zaw Htay shared the new Facebook account on his own page on Wednesday, saying it was legitimate.
"It is real... Not an April Fool," Nyi Nyi Tun, a spokesman for the president's office, told Reuters by phone.
The Nobel laureate, 74, spent 15 years under house arrest and missed the emergence of laptops and smartphones.
Facebook is the most important means of sharing information for many in the country of over 51 million. The social media site tells advertisers it has 23 million users living there.
A public Facebook page has operated for Suu Kyi since the time of her campaign against the former junta and has over one million followers.
The new personal page has already drawn more than 400,000 likes.

