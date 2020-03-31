Leaked video shows power and influence of conglomerate related to Khamenei

DUBAI: Iran’s state TV chief has rejected to air advertisements promoting online shopping for free, citing a business conglomerate would sue them if they do so, as seen on a video leaked from a meeting of the country’s COVID-19 Task Force.

The video showed President Hassan Rouhani speaking to Ali Asgari, the chief of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting Organization (IRIB), asking him to air free-of-charge ads for online retailers to encourage Iranians to stay at home, and just do their shopping online amid the outbreak.

ویدیو / دفاع رییس صداوسیما از شرکت تبلیغاتی توسکا، مالک «روبیکا»



مقاومت علی عسگری در برابر درخواست رییس جمهور برای اعطای تخفیف به تبلیغات شرکت های فروش اینترنتیhttps://t.co/8y9KEIAB3P pic.twitter.com/mB7UdAKgl1 — پايگاه خبری انتخاب (@Entekhab_News) March 29, 2020

But Asgari said doing so would lead to a problem – an economic conglomerate known as TOSKA, a Persian acronym for a company registered as “Developing Iranian Businesses,” would sue IRIB.

The video, circulated on Twitter, gained several reactions including a post by former Vice President Abdollah Ramenzanzadeh who questioned the “powerful people who run TOSKA and why the IRIB chief is defending it.”

شرکت توسکا متعلق به کدام صاحب قدرت است و مدیران آن چه کسانی هستند که رئیس صدا و سیما اینقدر صریح از منافع آن در مقابِل مصوبه ستاد مبارزه با کرونا دفاع می کند؟ آن هم درمقابل رئیس جمهور و هزاران بیننده تلویزیون! — Abdollah Ramezanzadeh (@abdollahram) March 28, 2020

Persian media Radio Farda traced the affiliates of TOSKA and found it is related to Tadbir Holding, the financial wing of The Headquarters to Implement Imam Khomeyni’s Decree.

The report added TOSKA sponsors 79 programs on the Iranian state TV, which makes it its “most important and prolific producer.”