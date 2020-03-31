You are here

  • Home
  • 12-year-old infected with COVID-19 dies in Belgium

12-year-old infected with COVID-19 dies in Belgium

A man speaks on a mobile phone as he rides his bike past a men’s clothing store, with mannequins wearing mouth masks to protect against coronavirus that match their outfits, in Antwerp, Friday, March 27, 2020. (AP/Virginia Mayo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rmsht

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

12-year-old infected with COVID-19 dies in Belgium

  • Fatality from the virus at such a young age “is a very rare occurrence,” said government spokesman Dr. Emmanuel Andre
  • Although serious COVID-19 infections are uncommon among the young, some exceptional cases have been taken to hospital intensive-care wards
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: A 12-year-old girl confirmed infected with COVID-19 has died in Belgium, health officials said Tuesday.
Fatality from the virus at such a young age "is a very rare occurrence," said government spokesman Dr Emmanuel Andre, adding that her death "shook us".
The girl had a fever for three days before her death, and tested positive for COVID-19, said another spokesman, Steven Van Gucht.
The government gave no other details, notably not saying whether she had any other underlying health problems.
The girl's school is located in the city of Ghent, whose mayor Mathias De Clercq issued a statement about the "sad news", expressing condolences to the girl's family.
It added that the girl, whom he did not name, had not been at the school since March 13, just before a nationwide shutdown.
It was the first death of a child in the coronavirus crisis in Belgium, which has now recorded 705 deaths according to the latest official toll.
Last week, France reported the death of a 16-year-old girl from coronavirus in the greater Paris region.
Although serious COVID-19 infections are uncommon among the young, some exceptional cases have been taken to hospital intensive-care wards, as US health authorities have pointed out.
Belgium's toll on Tuesday represented a jump of nearly 200 fatalities from that given the previous day, which stood at 513.
It comprised 98 deaths recorded in the preceding 24-hour period, plus another 94 deaths over previous days that had not been counted in the national tally, Andre said.
The small EU country, with a population of 11.4 million, now has 12,775 cases of persons tested positive for COVID-19, of whom 4,920 have been hospitalised, including 1,021 in intensive care.
Hospitals in Brussels, the Dutch-speaking province of Limburg and the surroundings of Charleroi and Mons are now confronted with "a more complicated situation" as beds fill up, Andre said.

Topics: Brussels Belgium coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Russian doctor who met Putin last week diagnosed with coronavirus

Updated 2 min 54 sec ago
AFP

Russian doctor who met Putin last week diagnosed with coronavirus

  • Putin visited the Kommunarka hospital last Tuesday where he chatted to the doctor, Denis Protsenko
  • The Kremlin said that Putin was being regularly tested for coronavirus and that “everything is okay,” the RIA news agency reported
Updated 2 min 54 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: A doctor who gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a tour of Moscow’s main coronavirus hospital last week said on Tuesday he had himself been diagnosed with the virus.
Putin visited the Kommunarka hospital last Tuesday where he chatted to the doctor, Denis Protsenko. Neither man was wearing protective equipment during their conversation, TV footage from the visit showed.
Protsenko, writing on Facebook said: “Yes, I have tested positive for coronavirus, but I feel pretty good. I’ve isolated myself in my office. I think the immunity I’ve developed this month is doing its job.”
The Kremlin said that Putin was being regularly tested for coronavirus and that “everything is okay,” the RIA news agency reported.
It has previously said that Putin is being protected from viruses and other illnesses “around the clock.”
Putin donned a hazmat suit and a respirator during his visit to the hospital last week when dropping in on patients. But he did not have his protective gear on during a meeting with Protsenko, with whom he was photographed shaking hands.
The Kremlin reported a coronavirus case in Putin’s administration on Friday, but said the person in question had not come into contact with the president and that all measures were being taken to prevent the virus from spreading further.
Russian lawmakers on Tuesday granted the government powers to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus, and approved penalties for violations of lockdown rules including, in extreme cases, jail terms of up to seven years.

Topics: Putin coronavirus COVID-19

Related

World
Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call
World
Putin approves law that could keep him in power until 2036

Latest updates

Russian doctor who met Putin last week diagnosed with coronavirus
Furniture giant IKEA making masks to help fight coronavirus
12-year-old infected with COVID-19 dies in Belgium
Snakes or animal genitals? Chinese BBQ pictures spark row in coronavirus-affected Egypt
Africa’s biggest city Lagos locks down to defend against coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.