Furniture giant IKEA making masks to help fight coronavirus

IKEA has reopened all but one store in China, where the virus emerged, but across markets a majority of the 436 stores are temporarily closed. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The first batches for European health care facilities are in transit
  • Several other companies are also working to help address an acute shortage of medical supplies
STOCKHOLM, March 31 : Furniture giant IKEA is producing face masks and other protective gear for hospitals, joining a growing list of companies branching out of their normal business areas to help meet equipment shortages in the fight against coronavirus.
Having started off with masks for staff in China in early stages of the pandemic, the Swedish group is working with several suppliers to ramp up output of masks for health workers, as well as hand sanitisers, visors and single-use aprons.
The first batches for European health care facilities are in transit, Henrik Elm, global supply manager at brand owner Inter IKEA Group, which is in charge of supply, told Reuters.
Several other companies are also working to help address an acute shortage of medical supplies, with vacuum cleaner company Dyson making ventilators, fashion group Armani producing medical overalls and spirits brand Ricard donating alcohol for sanitisers.
Working from home
IKEA has reopened all but one store in China, where the virus emerged, but across markets a majority of the 436 stores are temporarily closed.
Demand for office furniture is holding up as many people are working from home in the health crisis, Elm said.
“The sales pattern is changing. One area where we are selling pretty well compared to others is office furniture. People are working from home and they have identified needs in their homes for it,” he said in an interview.
“So, it (demand) is distributed differently — in some areas we keep it up well, in some we have a major impact.”
Well-prepared’
Elm said supply chain disruptions had increased with the spread of the virus to Europe and America, with closed borders or restricted movement a key bottleneck.
IKEA has managed to cope, however, partly by spreading inventories to warehouses in several locations, he said.
“So far, we have seen a limited effect on the availability of our offer,” he said.
Elm said he expected no shortages of wood or other materials, such as plastics and textiles, as global demand for such materials was in decline.
One area of concern, however, is finding room to store goods already in transit to markets where IKEA has temporarily closed many of its stores.
“There will be constraints in coming weeks in harboring these goods. Warehouses will be a bottleneck,” he said. “Things that were on their way we are either re-steering or storing.”
IKEA produces a tenth of products itself and sources the rest from suppliers, mostly in Asia and Europe.
As IKEA and other retailers adapt to slowing consumer demand, many suppliers and service partners are struggling.
Elm said IKEA was assisting them with loans, swift invoice payments and help accessing government support packages.

DUBAI: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in implementing a series of fiscal easing initiatives over the next three months starting April 1 to help all businesses operating in the financial free zone.

Under the conditional scheme, existing DIFC-registered businesses can take advantage of a 10 percent discount of renewal fees for their licenses, while new registrants will have their annual licensing fees waived during the next three months.

The DIFC will also allow deferred payments for all properties owned by DIFC Investments for a period up to six months, while property transfer fees would be discounted from between five percent to four percent for any related transaction during the three-month period.

“The transfer must be registered with the DIFC Registrar of Real Properties within 30 days following the expiry of the three-month period,” the DIFC said.

The free zone will likewise facilitate the free movement of labor in and out of DIFC between other free zones, provided employers have the necessary secondment arrangements in place and employees are recorded with registry services so they can access buildings and offices within the DIFC.

“The well-being of our community is of utmost importance. We are working continually to ensure all health and safety measures are implemented swiftly and effectively as directed by the relevant government authorities,” Arif Amiri, the DIFC Authority Chief Executive Officer, said.

Over in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) on Tuesday issued a circular waiving Dh246 million in penalties levied on private companies, boosting the stimulus package announced by the government earlier this month.

The waiver of penalties for economic licensing violations would benefit 72,242 private companies including SMEs in commercial and industrial sectors, the ADDED said.

The waived violations include fines for delay in license renewal amounting Dh240.98 million and violations related to practicing economic activities valued at Dh5.66 million.

Together with the stimulus package, the latest initiative would boost the “resilience of the commercial and industrial sectors” and enable the “private sector to adjust swiftly to global economic challenges,” the ADDED said.

