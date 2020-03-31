You are here

  • Home
  • Iran reports 141 new virus deaths, raising total to 2,898

Iran reports 141 new virus deaths, raising total to 2,898

There is no official lockdown within Iran’s cities, although the government has repeatedly urged Iranians to stay at home to contain the spread of the virus. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y2nag

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Iran reports 141 new virus deaths, raising total to 2,898

  • Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 3,111 new infections have been confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 44,606
  • Iran has been scrambling to contain the COVID-19 outbreak since it reported its first cases on February 19
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran said Tuesday 141 more people have died from the novel coronavirus, raising the official toll in one of the world’s worst-affected countries to 2,898.
Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 3,111 new infections have been confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 44,606.
He said 3,703 of those hospitalized are in a critical condition and 14,656 have recovered.
Iran has been scrambling to contain the COVID-19 outbreak since it reported its first cases on February 19.
After weeks of refraining from imposing a lockdown or quarantine measures, Tehran decided last Wednesday to ban all intercity travel until at least April 8.
There is no official lockdown within Iran’s cities, although the government has repeatedly urged Iranians to stay at home to contain the spread of the virus.
President Hassan Rouhani renewed those warnings on Tuesday as the climax of the two-week Persian New Year holiday nears.
Hr said authorities would close parks across the country on Wednesday, in a move that effectively blocks the family picnics that traditionally mark the 13th day of holiday.
Rouhani called on people to “leave this tradition for some other time” and said violators would be fined.
The authorities have also stopped the print editions of all Iranian media until at least April 8, calling on them to publish online instead, state news agency IRNA reported.
“Publishing newspapers and other print media requires the activities of groups ranging from reporters to the printing and distribution industry and this could potentially increase the disease’s spread,” said a statement from Iran’s anti-coronavirus committee.
The outbreak has not spared Iranian lawmakers or other officials.
A parliament spokesman told the Tasnim news agency Tuesday that at least 23 of the legislature’s 290 members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Topics: Iran coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Middle-East
Official Iranian coronavirus numbers probably underestimated: Radio Farda
Middle-East
Iranians increasingly seek Turkish citizenship to evade sanctions

UAE launches drive-through coronavirus test

Updated 29 March 2020
Arab News

UAE launches drive-through coronavirus test

  • Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed posted photos of himself being tested on his official Twitter account
  • The UAE’s Ministry of Health reported 63 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total tally to 468
Updated 29 March 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE announced the launch of a coronavirus drive-through test zone where residents would be able to get tested for COVID-19 while remaining in their cars.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed posted photos of himself being tested on his official Twitter account, saying: “Today, I visited the mobile COVID-19 Test Center set up by SEHA as part of measures to contain the virus. Medical teams out in the field are the first line of protection of the UAE, their sacrifices safeguard our health.” 

Earlier on Saturday, the UAE’s Ministry of Health reported 63 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total tally to 468.

 

Topics: coronavirus COVID-19 Abu Dhabi UAE Dubai

Related

Middle East
UAE: Extends coronavirus disinfection campaign
Middle-East
UAE to fine violators of COVID-19 preventive measures for up to $13,000

Latest updates

Iran reports 141 new virus deaths, raising total to 2,898
Saudi Arabia’s health ministry announces two more deaths, 110 new coronavirus cases
Lockdowns may have saved 59,000 lives in Europe: study
Tunisia releases 1,420 prisoners over coronavirus
Russian doctor who met Putin last week diagnosed with coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.