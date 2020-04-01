UPP, a strategic service provider to the UAE’s Ministry of Education, has appointed e-learning solutions provider TechKnowledge to provide a digital Arabic reading solution for all K-7 native and non-native Arabic-speaking students across all public and private schools in the emirates.
This strategic partnership provides unrestricted access to the award-winning digital Arabic reading solution “Nahla wa Nahil” to all K-7 students across the UAE.
“Our decision to provide nationwide access to ‘Nahla wa Nahil’ is an outcome of the rapid digital transformation that the education sector is undergoing. It is our objective to better prepare students for the 4th industrial revolution. With this strategic partnership, we are looking to embark upon the next generation of learning to help our students unleash their full potential and achieve greater excellence in Arabic literacy,” said Dr. Hamad Alyahyaei, assistant undersecretary for curriculum and assessment sector at the Ministry of Education, UAE.
“It is absolutely critical that our children rediscover the love of the Arabic language. Language is the foundation of culture and heritage and the Arabic language has been at risk of erosion,” said Rany Al-Baghdadi, president of TechKnowledge.
“Nahla wa Nahil” will be integrated into the ministry’s learning management system for all public schools. Private schools will gain access directly through the “Nahla wa Nahil” web interface.
UAE taps TechKnowledge for digital reading
