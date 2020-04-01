You are here

1,128% increase in traffic due to remote work: STC

STC Group CEO Nasser Sulaiman Al-Nasser
Updated 01 April 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia holds a leading position globally in terms of communications infrastructure in general, and digital communications in particular, according to STC Group CEO Nasser Sulaiman Al-Nasser.
He said in three years, the Kingdom has gone from being No. 105 to being No. 10 globally at the end of 2019 in terms of Internet speed, adding that STC’s Internet speed has multiplied seven times over the past three years.
Al-Nasser praised the government’s efforts and the leadership’s support over the years in granting the required frequencies and benefits and deploying fiber optics, creating an advanced infrastructure for 4G and 5G services.
He said that all telecommunications companies in the Kingdom are making the country proud by being worthy competitors working hand-in-hand to provide digital services with the highest speeds to the health care sector and for distance education and home entertainment.
Al-Nasser said that over the past few days, STC has witnessed unprecedented traffic on its networks from many companies that are working remotely. There has been a 1,128 percent growth in traffic for this purpose, a 30 to 40 percent increase in data traffic, a 300 percent growth for online gaming platforms, 1,000 percent for education, 200 percent for health care, 132 percent for TV content, 177 percent increase in the use of health care platforms, 73 percent growth in using social media applications and a 70 percent increase in using education and health applications.
More than 3 million houses across the Kingdom have been provided with a network spread across all governorates and serving the housing, health care and education sectors. Al-Nasser also pointed to the 50 percent discount offered by STC for fiber optics services in order to reduce the cost to the users during this extraordinary period.
Commenting on the steps taken by the telecom operator to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Al-Nasser said that STC has incurred the suspension fees for all SMEs wishing to suspend their services until the end of April in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

YORK highlights role of HVAC in disease spread

The YORK Hygienic Air Handling Unit is integrated with different control technologies to transform a regular hospital room into either an operation room or an isolation room (with 100 percent fresh air) and vice versa, as and when required.
Updated 01 April 2020
Arab News

The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the world, with focus now turned to the control and prevention of the spread of the coronavirus. People around the world have been urged to avoid crowded areas and stay home to control and minimize the impact of the disease. But how safe are indoor environments?
The circulated air inside homes or other closed spaces can also contribute to the spread of microbes, such as bacteria and viruses, highlighting the role that HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems can play in the transmission of COVID-19 and other airborne diseases.
Maher H. Mousa, director of product management, sustainability and energy efficiency policy, Al-Salem Johnson Controls (YORK), said: “When we think about pollutants, we often think about those found outside, whether in the air, on the ground, or in the water, even though indoor air quality (IAQ) is just as vital to our everyday lives and health, and the pollutants found inside buildings and closed public areas should concern us just as much, if not more, especially these days when the world is faced with the challenge of fighting the spread of the COVID-19.”
Mousa said the design and operation of HVAC systems can hinder disease transmission in several ways. When HVAC systems supply clean air to susceptible occupants, such as in crowded and closed spaces, it helps in reducing the possibility of disease transmission.
He said Al-Salem Johnson Controls offers a complete range of advanced solutions and technologies covering filtration, proper humidification and ultraviolet (UV) air purifiers that reduce airborne contaminants to achieve an optimum room temperature and humidity, and a cleaner and healthier IAQ.
“These HVAC units supply 100 percent fresh air by containing contaminated air and exhausting it to the outdoors, and then replacing it with well-treated fresh air, which re-enters the space after a rigorous filtration process; this process cleans the air within the space/room. Air filtration starts with the pre-filtration stage to prevent dust particles from passing through air. YORK’s units are equipped with filters that do not allow the passage of big particles to the air-conditioned environment through multiple stages of filtration that can achieve up to 95 percent filtration efficiency in comfort application, and 99.95 percent in medical application, thereby increasing the IAQ depending on the application,” the company said.
HVAC systems using UV lights help enhance the IAQ as well as eliminate many types of fungi, bacteria, germs, viruses and pathogens.
Mousa said the company integrates HVAC solutions, control systems and platforms, and data analytics, to help achieve maximum levels of indoor air quality and provide hygienic environments.
An application of its integrated systems in hospitals, for example, is its ability to transform a regular hospital room into either an operation room or an isolation room (with 100 percent fresh air) and vice versa, as and when required. This is done by the integration of YORK Hygienic Air Handling Unit (AHU) with different control technologies. The YORK Hygienic AHU is a special model that complies with strict hygiene requirements, based on international standards (DIN-1946-4, VDI 6022, EN1886 and EN13053). The unit is suitable for hospitals/health care centers, pharmaceutical factories, laboratories, food industries and other places.

