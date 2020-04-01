You are here

  • Home
  • 5 ways to manage your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

5 ways to manage your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

In order to navigate through this new “normal,” it is imperative to focus on your mental wellbeing. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vfn35

Updated 33 sec ago
Shaistha Khan

5 ways to manage your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Dr. Saliha Afridi, a clinical psychologist, shares five ways to manage and maintain mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 33 sec ago
Shaistha Khan

DHAHRAN: With the rapid spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide, a barrage of distressing news and statistics, as well as unprecedented challenges at home and in the workplace, it is only natural to feel overwhelmed, anxious and stressed.

Dr. Saliha Afridi, a clinical psychologist and managing director of The LightHouse Arabia, a Dubai-based community mental health and wellness clinic, explained that “in such unprecedented, unpredictable, and uncertain times, it is completely normal to feel these emotions.” In order to navigate through this new “normal,” it is imperative to focus on your mental wellbeing. 

Afridi shared five ways to manage and maintain mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Establish a routine




Establish a routine that incorporates your physical, spiritual and emotional-mental wellbeing. (Shutterstock) 

“Routines anchor us and provide a rhythm to life,” she said. Based on priorities, Afridi advises that individuals establish a routine that incorporates their physical, spiritual and emotional-mental wellbeing.

Focus on what you can control




“Physical action (control) will give mental control, overpowering fear,” said Afridi. (Shutterstock)

Instead of focusing on what you cannot do, Afridi suggests shifting your energy and focusing on what you can do. One can exercise, practice healthy eating habits and maintain recommended hygiene like washing your hands. “We fear things that we cannot control. Physical action (control) will give mental control, overpowering fear,” she explained. Another approach to lessening anxiety over the situation is to take it one day at a time. 

Use positive language




Afridi suggested using positive language to express or frame your experience. (Shutterstock)

Afridi opined that the terms “social isolation and distancing” were relevant to a time before global connectivity. “Although a physical connection may be missing, we are connected — more than ever — to our family, friends, colleagues and teams.” She suggested using positive language to express or frame your experience. Instead of saying “I am scared of catching the virus,” an example of empowered language that overcomes negativity would be: “I am staying indoors and building immunity.”

Limit your news intake




Feed your brain by focusing on productive actions or learning something new. (Shutterstock)

Afridi likened human behavior of stockpiling food and supplies to that of stockpiling information. “The mind is trying to get a grip of what is happening. We believe the more information we have, the more we can assess or control the situation,” she said. “But this only feeds the beast — anxiety.” She recommended choosing one news organization and one health organization as sources of information and limiting your news intake to once a day, preferably mid-day. Instead, feed your brain by focusing on productive actions or learning something new. 

Repurpose your space




Afridi suggested repurposing your space from stark and cluttered to clean and soothing. (Shutterstock)

Even if you are confined to one bedroom, make it work for you. Afridi suggested repurposing your space from stark and cluttered to clean and soothing. Engage your five senses, for example, light candles or incense to create a pleasant environment. “If there is chaos and clutter on the outside, there will be chaos on the inside,” she explained.

Topics: mental health coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) COVID-19 stay home

NYU Abu Dhabi streams comedy, musical shows to ease social distancing

The streaming initiative is kicking off today with comedian Maysoon Zayid. (File/AFP)
Updated 2 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

NYU Abu Dhabi streams comedy, musical shows to ease social distancing

  • The streaming initiative is kicking off today with comedian Maysoon Zayid
Updated 2 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: If you’ve been self-isolating for the past few weeks, chances are that you have probably already sifted through your favorite streaming platform’s entire catalogue.

The good news is there’s a new form of entertainment coming our way, courtesy of The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi as it launches an online streaming series in an effort to make physical distancing efforts more enjoyable while supporting the UAE’s #StayHome campaign.

Entitled “Reconnect,” the center’s newly-launched streaming series will dip into its archives to present shows from past seasons on Wednesdays via its Facebook page, kicking off today with comedian Maysoon Zayid.

Executive Artistic Director of The Arts Center at NYUAD Bill Bragin said in a statement: “More than ever, people crave platforms for the arts as a means to spark conversation, to build community, and to inspire. Even as a nearly infinite amount of content is available for on-demand viewing, there’s something special about the act of connecting as a community, together, in real-time. We realized that The Arts Center could help fill this need in an online space, while digging into our archives of amazing performances, many of which haven’t been seen since they originally took place. We’re especially grateful to the artists who have agreed to let us share these archival videos at a time when staying connected has never been more challenging, or more important.”

Wondering what to look forward to? Read on for the first set of performances announced by the center.

April 1: Maysoon Zayid’s stand-up comedy

(AFP)

Maysoon Zayid is an actress, comedian, writer and disability advocate. The American-Palestinian is also the co-founder of the New York Arab American Comedy Festival and The Muslim Funny Fest. Following the event, there will be a post-show Q&A with the Muslim female comedian.

April 8: 47SOUL’s electro Arabic dabke

(Supplied)

Audiences can relive the UAE debut of the Palestinian-Jordanian shamstep– electronic dabke– group 47SOUL next week.

April 15: Cuban-Khaleeji project

Revisit the Cuban-Khaleeji Project, a musical journey exploring the traditions and sounds of seafaring cultures from the Gulf and North Africa to Cuba. This was a world premiere collaboration commissioned by The Arts Center.

Topics: NYU Abu Dhabi stay home

Latest updates

NYU Abu Dhabi streams comedy, musical shows to ease social distancing
UK’s Prince Charles, recovered from virus, praises country's health workers
Animal adoptions soar in Australia during virus shutdown
Jordan imposing 24-hour lockdown to curb coronavirus transmission
Iran floods leave 21 dead

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.