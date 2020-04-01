More online stores added to shopping list in UAE amid coronavirus pandemic

DUBAI: More applications have been added to the list of online stores published by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), bringing the total to 51 apps, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

The applications include grocery stores, meat and vegetable shops, and other services, the TRA said.

The online stores have witnessed higher demand in the past weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic that led to a worldwide call for people to stay at home.

A recent survey by Dubai’s Department of Economic Development found that 66 percent of people who took part said they were confident in shopping online and 70 percent said they trusted online purchases.

The new applications added to the list include:

Sanadeeg: An application that offers an online shopping experience where customers can access a range of products and have their orders delivered to their doorsteps.

BulkWhiz: An e-commerce grocery store powered by next generation artificial intelligence technology for bulk purchases.

EatEasy: The online platform connects customers to a wide range of restaurants where they can make their orders through the application.

Narinport: An app that sells fresh groceries and delivers orders to customers’ doorsteps. The products range from fresh fruits to pastas and Bee products.

Rashen: An online grocery store that sells a wide range of products and offers a delivery service.

FalconCity MarketsL Allows customers to order daily grocery items with free home delivery.

Casinetto: An application that sells over 1,000 Italian products with free delivery service.