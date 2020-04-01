You are here

More online stores added to shopping list in UAE amid coronavirus pandemic

A recent survey by Dubai’s Department of Economic Development found that 66 percent of people who took part said they were confident in shopping online and 70 percent said they trusted online purchases. (Shutterstock)
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

More online stores added to shopping list in UAE amid coronavirus pandemic

  • The applications include grocery stores, meat and vegetable shops, and other services, the TRA said
  • The online stores have witnessed higher demand in the past weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic that led to a worldwide call for people to stay at home
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: More applications have been added to the list of online stores published by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), bringing the total to 51 apps, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
The applications include grocery stores, meat and vegetable shops, and other services, the TRA said.
The online stores have witnessed higher demand in the past weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic that led to a worldwide call for people to stay at home.
A recent survey by Dubai’s Department of Economic Development found that 66 percent of people who took part said they were confident in shopping online and 70 percent said they trusted online purchases.
The new applications added to the list include:
Sanadeeg: An application that offers an online shopping experience where customers can access a range of products and have their orders delivered to their doorsteps.
BulkWhiz: An e-commerce grocery store powered by next generation artificial intelligence technology for bulk purchases.
EatEasy: The online platform connects customers to a wide range of restaurants where they can make their orders through the application.
Narinport: An app that sells fresh groceries and delivers orders to customers’ doorsteps. The products range from fresh fruits to pastas and Bee products.
Rashen: An online grocery store that sells a wide range of products and offers a delivery service.
FalconCity MarketsL Allows customers to order daily grocery items with free home delivery.
Casinetto: An application that sells over 1,000 Italian products with free delivery service.

UAE cancels permits for movement during curfew hours

Updated 13 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

UAE cancels permits for movement during curfew hours

  • The decision was made due to widespread compliance with curfew
  • People working in specific sectors, such as security and health are allowed to leave their houses for work
Updated 13 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’S Ministry of Interior has canceled all permits required for people to move around during curfew hours, state news agency WAM reported.
The ministry said it made the decision after the public’s adherence to the curfew rules requiring people to stay at home between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m..
The ministry added that people still needed to abide by the curfew, except for necessities such as purchasing food, medicine and emergency cases. 
People working in specific sectors, such as security and health are allowed to leave their houses for work.
Anyone stopped by police will be asked for their national ID card or work ID when they leave their houses during curfew hours as proof. 
The curfew has been brought into force in the UAE to aid with a national sanitization project.

Topics: UAE United Arab Emirates China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus China

