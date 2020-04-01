You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s Suez Canal shipping traffic unaffected by coronavirus — chief

Egypt’s Suez Canal shipping traffic unaffected by coronavirus — chief

(File: Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/25st5

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt’s Suez Canal shipping traffic unaffected by coronavirus — chief

  • The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia
  • The container shipping industry has been blown off course by the new virus
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Traffic in Egypt’s Suez Canal has so far been unaffected by the spread of the coronavirus, the chief of its authority said on Wednesday, citing a 4.6% increase year-on-year in the number of ships passing through.
The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government’s main sources of foreign currency.
The container shipping industry, a bellwether for international trade, has been blown off course by the new virus, which brought parts of China to a standstill before spreading around the world, leading container lines to re-route cargoes and reduce calls to Chinese ports.
However, the number of ships passing through the canal in the first quarter of 2020 increased by 8.4% compared with the same period a year prior, Osama Rabie said.
Suez Canal revenues increased to $458.2 million in February compared with $433.9 million during the same month last year.

Topics: Egypt suez canal China Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 157 new cases of coronavirus
Middle-East
Snakes or animal genitals? Chinese BBQ pictures spark row in coronavirus-affected Egypt

Emirates Skycargo deploys capacity to supply food, medicines in UAE

Updated 01 April 2020
Arab News

Emirates Skycargo deploys capacity to supply food, medicines in UAE

  • The UAE imports 90 percent of its food
  • The cargo organization said it transported between mid-January and mid-March more than 225,000 tons of cargo
Updated 01 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates Skycargo said on Wednesday that it deploys capacity to supply and replenish food and medicines in the UAE, as rulers role out strategies to sustain the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters news agency reported.

The national cargo organization said it transported between mid-January and mid-March more than 225,000 tons of cargo in total out of which 55,000 tons were food items including fruits, vegetables, meat and seafood, and more than 13,000 tons were pharmaceutical. 

Since the UAE imports 90 percent of its food, food security is a top priority. The annual food security costs of the country is $3.53 billion annually.

Earlier this week the UAE announced a strategic food security law that ensures adequate and uninterrupted food supplies through wholesalers and retailers across the UAE at all times, Khaleej Times reported. 

The law seeks to regulate the strategic stock of food commodities in the country in the event of crises, emergencies and disasters and offers incentives and facilities to registered providers and merchants.

Topics: coronavirus Emirates Airline

Related

Business & Economy
Emirates suspends flights to more cities over coronavirus fears, closing routes to 111 destinations

Latest updates

Egypt’s Suez Canal shipping traffic unaffected by coronavirus — chief
British man runs marathon in backyard during lockdown
Saudi Arabia announces 157 new cases of coronavirus
“Pride of Palestine” in fighting shape to reignite MMA career
Harry Pottering around at home? Rowling to rescue bored kids in lockdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.