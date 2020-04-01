You are here

  • Home
  • Global upheaval proves the mother of invention

Global upheaval proves the mother of invention

Entrepreneur Justin Ith, of Slightly Robot, with his Immutouch, a smartband that buzzes when the wearer’s hand goes near their face. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5erxx

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Global upheaval proves the mother of invention

  • The fight against coronvirus is inspiring designers to dream up new gadgets
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Driving to work at his factory to the west of London last week, designer Steve Brooks had coronavirus on his mind. What could he make that would let him open a door without touching the handle?

“Everyone has to use their little finger or find the bit of the door that nobody’s touched,” said the chief designer and co-owner at DDB, a company which makes office furniture. So he produced a hook to do the job.

The so-called hygienehook is small enough to fit in a pocket and made from a non-porous material, which makes it easy to clean. It is one of hundreds of gadgets dreamt up in recent days and weeks to help prevent people from spreading the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

From furniture makers to AI software developers, companies around the world are adapting existing products or inventing new ones to help to fight the pandemic or just to make life easier for those working from home, in hospitals or stuck in quarantine.

The flurry of innovation comes as companies from Ford and Airbus to luxury goods giant LVMH retool plants to make critical equipment such as hand sanitizers, ventilators and masks.

HIGHLIGHTS

In years gone by it was large companies like these with the financial clout and factories that typically had to be relied upon to move rapidly from designing a prototype to manufacturing the product.

A crucial difference now, though, is that 3D printing and high-tech software mean devices can be produced faster than ever by companies big and small.

“There is definitely a ton of people with 3D resources very willing to help,” said MacKenzie Brown, the founder of California-based product design company CAD Crowd.

Two weeks ago, his company launched a month-long contest for practical devices for navigating the new coronavirus world.

About 65 entries have poured in, including a wrist-mounted disinfectant sprayer, half gloves for knuckle-pushing of buttons and a device that lets you open car doors without touching the handle, aimed at cab users.

As the pandemic makes people far more aware of hygiene, some new products may have a shelf life beyond the current crisis.

Startups are retooling their technology.

In Seattle, brothers Joseph and Matthew Toles and their friend Justin Ith, who own a young company called Slightly Robot, had developed a wristband after college aimed at reducing compulsive skin-picking, nail-biting, and hair-pulling.

When their home city reported its first fatalities from the virus last month, they adapted the design to create a new smartband, the Immutouch, which buzzes when the wearer’s hand goes near their face.

“We had the algorithm, we had the software and the hardware. We’ve repurposed it for face-touching,” Matthew Toles said in an interview. “We made 350 devices and a website in one week and now it’s how fast can we ramp up.”

The Romanian robotic software company UiPath has found a way for nurses in the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in the Irish capital Dublin to ditch time-consuming data entry and automate filing of virus test results. It hopes to replicate it in other hospitals.

Scylla, a US-based AI company that makes gun detection systems for schools and casinos, turned its sights on the virus when China, the original epicenter of the outbreak, reported its first cases three months ago.

It has re-deployed its AI analytics software to measure the temperature of a person’s forehead, sending out an alert if it detects a fever. Taking images from a thermal camera, the software can be used in public buildings like hospitals and airports, and corporate offices, chief technology officer Ara Ghazaryan said.

The government of a South American nation has placed an order for 5,000 licenses of Scylla’s system for its public buildings and transport system, Ghazaryan said. He declined to name the country.

Global upheaval often spawns new products and innovation.

The current burst of creativity may eventually compare to
that seen during World War Two when companies, governments and scientists embarked on projects that had lasting consequences.

Technology used to help guide rockets eventually led to the first satellites and putting men on the moon.

“There’s no question that inventors will be coming up with hundreds, if not thousands, of new ideas,” said Kane Kramer, inventor and co-founder of the British Inventor’s Society. 

He first conceived the idea of downloading music and data in the late 1970s.

“Everyone’s downed tools and are only picking them up to fight the virus. It’s a global war.”

Many companies are donating their new wares or selling them at cost price. The CAD Crowd contest designs are free for download and use, for example. For some, though, the extra business could provide a financial cushion as other sources of income evaporate during the pandemic.

DDB designer Brooks near London has worked quickly.

Less than a week after his first design, four different models of the hook went on sale this week, selling at just under £15 ($18.60) each. He is donating one hook for every one he sells.

Now Brooks is turning his creative eye to another gadget along similar lines.

“We’ve already had a request from the National Health Service in Wales about designing something for pushing a door.”

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Manufacturing turns local in Gulf amid coronavirus disruptions
Business & Economy
Apple supplier Foxconn’s profit down 24% in last quarter of 2019

Healthy market: German firm in desperate race to build virus shields

Updated 4 min 28 sec ago

Healthy market: German firm in desperate race to build virus shields

  • Orders for Claus Mueller’s plexiglass ‘sneeze guards’ are coming in faster than his factory or supply chain can handle
Updated 4 min 28 sec ago

Touted as a simple but effective shield against coronavirus infections, transparent screens have sprung up at supermarket tills and pharmacies across Germany. For plexiglass manufacturer Claus Mueller, business has never been better — but no one is celebrating.

The Plexiglas Riesner processing plant in Wiesbaden is abuzz with activity as owner Mueller and his workers race to get out the next batch of orders, cutting and bending acrylic sheets to size while the phone rings off the hook.

It is the busiest time in the small company’s 114-year history, with requests coming in faster than the supply chain can handle.

“We have endless work but the reason is very sad, so we can’t be euphoric about it,” Mueller said.

Demand for “sneeze guards” has surged as companies scramble to protect employees from a deadly virus that is transmitted through droplets from an infected person’s mouth or nose, putting at risk those whose jobs don’t allow them to keep the recommended two-meter distance.

“It’s the sensible thing to do if close contact can’t be avoided,” Mueller said.

In the space of mere weeks, German shoppers have become used to the sight of plexiglass barriers separating them from cashiers in grocery stores, among the few retailers that remain open.

Elsewhere, too, supermarket chains are opting for the relatively affordable and easy to install screens, from Carrefour in France to Walmart in the US.

The Plexiglas Riesner company started out as a family glass-cutting business. (AFP)

Mueller said that his sales have doubled in March compared with pre-virus times, boosted by business from hospitals, pharmacies, hotels, banks, and doctors’ offices.

The company is also working on a large order destined for local Aldi supermarkets, with Mueller regularly rolling up his sleeves to pitch in with the three employees on the workshop floor.

But he is fast running out of stock, and estimates he only has enough to keep going for another week or two. “It seems the whole market in Germany is coming to a standstill,” he said.

While plexiglass is often used as shorthand for any acrylic sheets, Mueller points out that the high-quality Plexiglas that
he mostly works with is a registered trademark.

And his Plexiglas wholesaler has warned that deliveries of raw materials are grinding to a halt as the virus disrupts global production lines, with many factories shutting down or putting workers on reduced hours.

“We’re not expecting new deliveries until early May,” Mueller said.

April will likely be spent filling regular orders for long-time industrial customers.

“After earning double in one month, the pressure is off and we can get by for a bit,” Mueller says, declining to give numbers.

“We won’t go bust, unlike many other companies,” he said, expressing concern for a friend whose snack bar has been hit hard by Germany’s lockdown measures.

The research firm 360 Market Updates said the global market for acrylic sheets was worth $5.3 billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow to
$7.1 billion by 2024.

The Plexiglas Riesner company started out as a family glass-cutting business before founder Karl Riesner’s son switched to cheaper and easier plexiglass in 1957.

Mueller took over the firm in 2004 after stumbling across it on a government website that connects entrepreneurs with small and medium-size companies, considered the backbone of Europe’s top economy, in need of successors.

FASTFACT

$7.1 bn

The global market for acrylic sheets was worth $5.3 billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow to $7.1 billion by 2024.

“I ran the numbers and knew I could make it work,” he said.

Looking past the coronavirus crisis, Mueller expects demand for plexiglass from food retailers will drop off, and predicts that many will eventually remove the screens.

But he can see plexiglass becoming a fixture in pharmacies and doctors’ reception areas.

One of his customers, pharmacist Iris Erdelmeier, says she feels more comfortable working behind the plastic safeguard while the pandemic rages, with plexiglass dividers installed at all three of her pharmacy’s tills.

“We feel much safer with the protective screens. They also protect our patients in case we were to be infected without showing symptoms,” she said.

“Customers have actually told us they like the screens, and have suggested that we keep them permanently.”

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Auto industry steps up a gear to make emergency ventilators
Business & Economy
‘No better present’: Chinese send masks to European clients

Latest updates

Healthy market: German firm in desperate race to build virus shields
COVID-19 ups demand for nutritional supplements in Saudi Arabia
Pakistan govt urged to do more for female drug addicts
Saudi ministry allocates $4.5 billion to cushion impact of COVID-19 crisis on workers
Lebanese security men hit by COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.