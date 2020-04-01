You are here

Auto industry steps up a gear to make emergency ventilators

Auto firms are joining the global race to build ventilators for virus victims. (AP)
AFP

  • US President Donald Trump used wartime economy analogies to justify his appeal to the automobile industry as the country grapples with a mounting number of coronavirus cases
PARIS: The automotive industry is offering its expertise and manpower to the hospital sector as it gears up to build mechanical ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic, an initiative that is being met with some skepticism.

American auto manufacturers General Motors and Ford, French car companies PSA and Renault, and Formula 1 engineers have joined the ranks in response to a massive global shortage of the vital piece of medical equipment.

As hospitals around the world face a surge of patients with breathing difficulties from coronavirus, the scarcity of ventilators has forced doctors to make life-or-death decisions.

Repurposing car factories for emergency production has drawn comparisons to World War II, when they were used to build tanks and fighter planes.

But some experts say that in this situation, building critical care ventilators will require different techniques and procedures from what a car factory normally sees.

US President Donald Trump used wartime economy analogies to justify his appeal to the automobile industry as the country grapples with a mounting number of coronavirus cases. He ultimately used a 1950s law concerning defense production to force one of GM’s plants to make ventilators.

 

In France, meanwhile, a consortium of industrial companies has been created — including PSA and automotive equipment supplier Valeo — to manufacture “10,000 ventilators by mid-May,” President Emmanuel Macron announced.

Mercedes has asked its Formula 1 team, left idle due to postponed or canceled Grand Prix races, to get to work. The six-time world champion team built a less-invasive respiratory device in order to reserve ventilators for the most severely affected patients.

The team says it could manufacture some 1,000 units a day with the help of six other UK-based F1 teams which have committed to help build the devices.

A version of the device, which increases air and oxygen flow into the lungs and is often used to treat sleep apnea, has already been used in hospitals in Italy and China to help coronavirus patients.

The Project Pitlane mission takes advantage of “the core skills of the F1 industry: rapid design, prototype manufacture, test and skilled assembly,” Formula 1 said.

Some look skeptically on the car industry’s entry into the world of medical equipment, however.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a non-profit organization, said that car manufacturers are not best placed for assembling medical equipment.

“Ventilators might resemble the pumps and air conditioners used in automobiles, but few automakers build their own — they buy them from specialized producers,” the group said.

Healthy market: German firm in desperate race to build virus shields

Healthy market: German firm in desperate race to build virus shields

  • Orders for Claus Mueller’s plexiglass ‘sneeze guards’ are coming in faster than his factory or supply chain can handle
Touted as a simple but effective shield against coronavirus infections, transparent screens have sprung up at supermarket tills and pharmacies across Germany. For plexiglass manufacturer Claus Mueller, business has never been better — but no one is celebrating.

The Plexiglas Riesner processing plant in Wiesbaden is abuzz with activity as owner Mueller and his workers race to get out the next batch of orders, cutting and bending acrylic sheets to size while the phone rings off the hook.

It is the busiest time in the small company’s 114-year history, with requests coming in faster than the supply chain can handle.

“We have endless work but the reason is very sad, so we can’t be euphoric about it,” Mueller said.

Demand for “sneeze guards” has surged as companies scramble to protect employees from a deadly virus that is transmitted through droplets from an infected person’s mouth or nose, putting at risk those whose jobs don’t allow them to keep the recommended two-meter distance.

“It’s the sensible thing to do if close contact can’t be avoided,” Mueller said.

In the space of mere weeks, German shoppers have become used to the sight of plexiglass barriers separating them from cashiers in grocery stores, among the few retailers that remain open.

Elsewhere, too, supermarket chains are opting for the relatively affordable and easy to install screens, from Carrefour in France to Walmart in the US.

The Plexiglas Riesner company started out as a family glass-cutting business. (AFP)

Mueller said that his sales have doubled in March compared with pre-virus times, boosted by business from hospitals, pharmacies, hotels, banks, and doctors’ offices.

The company is also working on a large order destined for local Aldi supermarkets, with Mueller regularly rolling up his sleeves to pitch in with the three employees on the workshop floor.

But he is fast running out of stock, and estimates he only has enough to keep going for another week or two. “It seems the whole market in Germany is coming to a standstill,” he said.

While plexiglass is often used as shorthand for any acrylic sheets, Mueller points out that the high-quality Plexiglas that
he mostly works with is a registered trademark.

And his Plexiglas wholesaler has warned that deliveries of raw materials are grinding to a halt as the virus disrupts global production lines, with many factories shutting down or putting workers on reduced hours.

“We’re not expecting new deliveries until early May,” Mueller said.

April will likely be spent filling regular orders for long-time industrial customers.

“After earning double in one month, the pressure is off and we can get by for a bit,” Mueller says, declining to give numbers.

“We won’t go bust, unlike many other companies,” he said, expressing concern for a friend whose snack bar has been hit hard by Germany’s lockdown measures.

The research firm 360 Market Updates said the global market for acrylic sheets was worth $5.3 billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow to
$7.1 billion by 2024.

The Plexiglas Riesner company started out as a family glass-cutting business before founder Karl Riesner’s son switched to cheaper and easier plexiglass in 1957.

Mueller took over the firm in 2004 after stumbling across it on a government website that connects entrepreneurs with small and medium-size companies, considered the backbone of Europe’s top economy, in need of successors.

“I ran the numbers and knew I could make it work,” he said.

Looking past the coronavirus crisis, Mueller expects demand for plexiglass from food retailers will drop off, and predicts that many will eventually remove the screens.

But he can see plexiglass becoming a fixture in pharmacies and doctors’ reception areas.

One of his customers, pharmacist Iris Erdelmeier, says she feels more comfortable working behind the plastic safeguard while the pandemic rages, with plexiglass dividers installed at all three of her pharmacy’s tills.

“We feel much safer with the protective screens. They also protect our patients in case we were to be infected without showing symptoms,” she said.

“Customers have actually told us they like the screens, and have suggested that we keep them permanently.”

