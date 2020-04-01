You are here

Healthy market: German firm in desperate race to build virus shields

Riesner owner Claus Mueller joins employees churning out plexiglass virus shields in his Wiesbaden factory. (AFP)
  Orders for Claus Mueller's plexiglass 'sneeze guards' are coming in faster than his factory or supply chain can handle
Touted as a simple but effective shield against coronavirus infections, transparent screens have sprung up at supermarket tills and pharmacies across Germany. For plexiglass manufacturer Claus Mueller, business has never been better — but no one is celebrating.

The Plexiglas Riesner processing plant in Wiesbaden is abuzz with activity as owner Mueller and his workers race to get out the next batch of orders, cutting and bending acrylic sheets to size while the phone rings off the hook.

It is the busiest time in the small company’s 114-year history, with requests coming in faster than the supply chain can handle.

“We have endless work but the reason is very sad, so we can’t be euphoric about it,” Mueller said.

Demand for “sneeze guards” has surged as companies scramble to protect employees from a deadly virus that is transmitted through droplets from an infected person’s mouth or nose, putting at risk those whose jobs don’t allow them to keep the recommended two-meter distance.

“It’s the sensible thing to do if close contact can’t be avoided,” Mueller said.

In the space of mere weeks, German shoppers have become used to the sight of plexiglass barriers separating them from cashiers in grocery stores, among the few retailers that remain open.

Elsewhere, too, supermarket chains are opting for the relatively affordable and easy to install screens, from Carrefour in France to Walmart in the US.




The Plexiglas Riesner company started out as a family glass-cutting business. (AFP)

Mueller said that his sales have doubled in March compared with pre-virus times, boosted by business from hospitals, pharmacies, hotels, banks, and doctors’ offices.

The company is also working on a large order destined for local Aldi supermarkets, with Mueller regularly rolling up his sleeves to pitch in with the three employees on the workshop floor.

But he is fast running out of stock, and estimates he only has enough to keep going for another week or two. “It seems the whole market in Germany is coming to a standstill,” he said.

While plexiglass is often used as shorthand for any acrylic sheets, Mueller points out that the high-quality Plexiglas that
he mostly works with is a registered trademark.

And his Plexiglas wholesaler has warned that deliveries of raw materials are grinding to a halt as the virus disrupts global production lines, with many factories shutting down or putting workers on reduced hours.

“We’re not expecting new deliveries until early May,” Mueller said.

April will likely be spent filling regular orders for long-time industrial customers.

“After earning double in one month, the pressure is off and we can get by for a bit,” Mueller says, declining to give numbers.

“We won’t go bust, unlike many other companies,” he said, expressing concern for a friend whose snack bar has been hit hard by Germany’s lockdown measures.

The research firm 360 Market Updates said the global market for acrylic sheets was worth $5.3 billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow to
$7.1 billion by 2024.

The Plexiglas Riesner company started out as a family glass-cutting business before founder Karl Riesner’s son switched to cheaper and easier plexiglass in 1957.

Mueller took over the firm in 2004 after stumbling across it on a government website that connects entrepreneurs with small and medium-size companies, considered the backbone of Europe’s top economy, in need of successors.

FASTFACT

$7.1 bn

The global market for acrylic sheets was worth $5.3 billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow to $7.1 billion by 2024.

“I ran the numbers and knew I could make it work,” he said.

Looking past the coronavirus crisis, Mueller expects demand for plexiglass from food retailers will drop off, and predicts that many will eventually remove the screens.

But he can see plexiglass becoming a fixture in pharmacies and doctors’ reception areas.

One of his customers, pharmacist Iris Erdelmeier, says she feels more comfortable working behind the plastic safeguard while the pandemic rages, with plexiglass dividers installed at all three of her pharmacy’s tills.

“We feel much safer with the protective screens. They also protect our patients in case we were to be infected without showing symptoms,” she said.

“Customers have actually told us they like the screens, and have suggested that we keep them permanently.”

China Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia pumps 12m barrels of oil for the first time

Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia pumps 12m barrels of oil for the first time

  • Daily record smashed amid market turmoil
  • Previous record output was about 11 million barrels
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia pumped more than 12 million barrels of oil on Wednesday for the first time in its history.

The Kingdom has vowed to ramp up production as an oil “price war” shakes the global energy industry following the end of a supply agreement with other producers.

Officials at Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, and the Saudi Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources told Arab News that crude output on the first day of April — when the OPEC+ agreement to limit supply lapsed — was more than 12 million barrels. Some reports put it at 12.3 million.

The Kingdom’s previous record output was about 11 million barrels, achieved only briefly.

SPOTLIGHT: From Middle East to USA, coronavirus impact transforms oil industry’s dynamics

Aramco had pledged to increase its maximum sustainable capacity (MSC) — the level at which it can safely maintain long-term output — to 12.3 million in the coming months; that it has already hit this level is regarded as a measure of its operational efficiency and the Kingdom’s determination to win the battle for market share.

The company released a short video showing laden oil tankers sailing away from Saudi ports. It said it had loaded 18.8 million barrels onto 15 tankers, which would have taken about three days.

Aramco’s strategy of large output increases and significant discounts to customers — labeled a “shock and awe” play by energy experts — has transformed the oil industry. The price of crude oil plunged as demand for energy was hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Some producers, especially in the US where extraction costs are high, are facing financial disaster.

“If Saudi Arabia sustains this, it would be an unprecedented demonstration of their MSC,” said Robin Mills, chief executive of the Qamar energy consultancy. “Assuming that it is production, and not just drawing down on storage, it’s an impressively quick ramp-up.”

It was also notable that production was unaffected by any lingering issues from terrorist attacks last September on Aramco facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais, Mills said.

Despite the flood of oil onto global markets, the Brent crude global benchmark price rose by about 10 per cent toward $25 per barrel after US President Donald Trump said he thought the price was too low, and offered talks with Saudi Arabia and Russia about the global oil glut.

Shares in Saudi Aramco rose for a third consecutive day, up 1.5 per cent to SR30.6.

Oil Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco OPEC

