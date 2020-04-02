DUBAI: People often say I’m doing too many things at the same time. But I have a passion for everything I do. I’m an artist and creative and I feed on passion.

I was told to stop my singing career because it would take me away from my family. I believed that and accepted it. But my singing started hunting me and pushed me to appreciate it and acknowledge that it was a gift from God to heal me and inspire people around me.

The best advice I’ve had was from my late mother: “Don’t be scared to show your talents and don’t worry about what will happen. You just put your intention out there and God will take care of the rest.”







Nadine Chammas is an entrepreneur, a TV presenter, a certified hypnotist, and a singer.



I’m proud that I never give up. I’m proud that I overcame cancer and turned it into a transformational experience where I had the chance to apply what I had learned — and that I’m still helping women going through their journey.

When I help people in different areas of their life and they tell me I changed their lives, I feel I’m fulfilling my mission. I was introduced to NLP and hypnosis in 2010 and I haven’t stopped learning about the power of the mind, positive thinking, and spiritual healing since. I can’t explain the joy I feel when I see someone transforming and moving from sadness to alignment with their life purpose.

I have many friends — healers who are not famous — I admire because they are genuine and give from their hearts. They reached a place where they no longer judge, criticize or blame. They come from a place of pure love and bliss and you can feel how they live in gratitude and grace.







“Women are driven by our emotions,” she said. (Supplied)



I take criticism seriously without letting it get to me. I try to analyze it and understand what’s behind it. I welcome constructive criticism if it is said in a positive way, and I reject criticism based on jealousy and negativity.

Women are driven by our emotions. Men need to know that we worry about their wellbeing because we care, not because we’re being annoying.

Many men prefer to stay sad and hurt, than to confront. It all comes down to how they were raised and it’s difficult to tell them it would be better for their overall wellness to just say exactly what’s bothering them than to hide it and pretend everything is OK.

Everything is possible. You can be who you want to be and create a life where you will be celebrated, not tolerated.