Emirates to resume some passenger flights

This picture shows the 100th Emirates Airline double-decker Airbus A380, the world’s largest passenger aircraft, during the 2018 Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) at the Sakhir Airbase, south of the Bahraini capital Manama on November 14 2018. (File/AFP)
  • The initial flights will be outbound
  • Some of the renewed destinations will be Zurich and London
DUBAI: Emirates airlines received approval from UAE authorities to resume the operations of a limited number of passenger planes, Chairman Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum tweeted Thursday.
The initial flights will be outbound from the UAE, he added.
The UAE government has suspended all passenger flights from and into the country, including transit, since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The airline will renew flights to London, Frankfurt, Zurich, Paris and Brussels among other possible destinations, Chief Operating Officer Adel Ahmad Al-Redha told Al-Arabiya.
Meanwhile, Emirates Skycargo said on Wednesday that it deployed capacity to supply and replenish food and medicines in the UAE, as rulers roll out strategies to sustain the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters news agency reported.
The national cargo organization said it transported between mid-January and mid-March more than 225,000 tons of cargo in total out of which 55,000 tons were food items including fruits, vegetables, meat and seafood, and more than 13,000 tons were pharmaceutical.
Authorities have also implemented a curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. during the national disinfection program.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention has so far reported 814 cases, 61 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Kuwait central bank announces stimulus to support vital sectors, SMEs

Kuwait central bank announces stimulus to support vital sectors, SMEs

  • Liquidity and capital adequacy requirements for banks reduced, risk weighting for SMEs cut
DUBAI: Kuwait’s central bank announced a stimulus package on Thursday to support vital sectors and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) amid the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.

The Central Bank of Kuwait has reduced liquidity and capital adequacy requirements for banks and cut risk weighting for SMEs, it said in a statement.

The bank cut capital adequacy requirements by 2.5 percent and eased the risk weighting for SMEs to 25 percent from 75 percent. It also raised the maximum lending limit to 100 percent from 90 percent and increased the maximum financing for residential real estate developments to the value of the property or the cost of development.

It said the measures would encourage banks to lend more and help vital sectors and SMEs “overcome the current circumstances.”

CBK said it would closely monitor banks to ensure the package meets its intended purpose “and will not hesitate to take further measures to meet the higher interest of the national economy.”

On Wednesday, Kuwait announced measures to shore up its economy against the pandemic, including soft long-term loans from local banks, and the central bank asked banks to ease loan repayments for companies affected.

Kuwait, which as of April 1 had registered 317 cases of the new coronavirus, was the first Gulf country to ground all passenger flights and impose a partial curfew to stem the spread of the highly infectious respiratory illness.

