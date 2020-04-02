Midnight raid busts illegal lab trading in out of date cosmetics, sterilizers

DUBAI: A gang of fraudsters were arrested in a midnight raid in Saudi Arabia after running an unlicensed laboratory that was dealing in outdated sterilizers, oils and cosmetics, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday

The Ministry of Commerce’s control team shutdown the laboratory and its warehouses in Riyadh, after a 14-hour investigation and seized all the tools used in the illegal operation.

The ministry has also summoned the lab owner for their part in the operation.

The gang members could face up to three years in prison and fines of up to $265,666.