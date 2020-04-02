You are here

  Saudi Arabia announces five deaths, 165 new cases of coronavirus

Saudi Arabia announces five deaths, 165 new cases of coronavirus

Workers in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia disinfect the pavement to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (SPA)
Updated 02 April 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces five deaths, 165 new cases of coronavirus

  • 165 new cases of coronavirus have been detected
  • Of the new coronavirus cases, 48 were detected in Makkah and 46 in Madinah
Updated 02 April 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from coronavirus on Thursday and said that 165 new cases have been detected.
Of the new cases, 48 were detected in Makkah and 46 in Madinah.
Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry implemented a 24-hour curfew in the two holy cities on Thursday to limit the spread of coronavirus,
The health ministry also said that 64 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 328.
A total of 21 people have died of coronavirus in the Kingdom so far and 1,885 people have been infected.

Topics: China Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Updated 02 April 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Donald Trump discuss energy markets in telephone call

Updated 02 April 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump discussed the conditions of energy markets around the world during a telephone call on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

 

 

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Donald Trump Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

