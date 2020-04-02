Saudi Arabia announces five deaths, 165 new cases of coronavirus

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from coronavirus on Thursday and said that 165 new cases have been detected.

Of the new cases, 48 were detected in Makkah and 46 in Madinah.

Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry implemented a 24-hour curfew in the two holy cities on Thursday to limit the spread of coronavirus,

The health ministry also said that 64 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 328.

A total of 21 people have died of coronavirus in the Kingdom so far and 1,885 people have been infected.