You are here

  • Home
  • World Bank to roll out $160bn emergency aid over 15 months

World Bank to roll out $160bn emergency aid over 15 months

The isolation facility at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. The World Bank has committed $60 million to Kenya to help the East African nation battle the COVID-19 outbreak. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5xwmk

Updated 55 sec ago
AFP

World Bank to roll out $160bn emergency aid over 15 months

  • The board of the Washington-based development lender announced the first set of fast-track crisis funding, with an initial $1.9 billion going to projects in 25 countries
  • India will be the largest beneficiary of the first wave of programs with a facility for $1 billion, followed by Pakistan with $200 million and Afghanistan with a little over $100 million
Updated 55 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The World Bank on Thursday approved a plan to roll out $160 billion in emergency aid over 15 months to help countries deal with the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.
The board of the Washington-based development lender announced the first set of fast-track crisis funding, with an initial $1.9 billion going to projects in 25 countries, and operations moving forward in another 40 nations, the bank said in a statement.
“We are working to strengthen developing nations’ ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and shorten the time to economic and social recovery,” said World Bank President David Malpass.
“The poorest and most vulnerable countries will likely be hit the hardest, and our teams around the world remain focused on country-level and regional solutions to address the ongoing crisis.”
The bank also is working to redeploy $1.7 billion of existing funding, including the use of “catastrophic drawdowns,” a type of emergency credit line.
India will be the largest beneficiary of the first wave of programs with a facility for $1 billion, followed by Pakistan with $200 million and Afghanistan with a little over $100 million, but funding is going to countries on nearly every continent, the bank said.
In addition, the World Bank’s private sector arm, the International Finance Corporation, is providing $8 billion in financing “to help private companies affected by the pandemic and preserve jobs.”

Topics: World Bank India COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi banks donate $41.4 million to combat coronavirus

Union says BA agrees deal to suspend thousands of staff, owner scraps dividend

Updated 02 April 2020
Reuters

Union says BA agrees deal to suspend thousands of staff, owner scraps dividend

  • The Unite union said it had agreed a deal with the British flag carrier to furlough workers on 80% of pay
  • Owned by IAG, one of the largest and most financially robust airline companies in the world, British Airways has already said it is in a fight for survival
Updated 02 April 2020
Reuters

LONDON: British Airways has struck a deal to suspend thousands of staff in one of the airline industry’s most dramatic moves yet to survive the coronavirus pandemic, its union said.
The Unite union said it had agreed a deal with the British flag carrier to furlough workers on 80% of pay, with no cap on earnings, and without anyone being made redundant.
A person familiar with the situation had earlier told Reuters that BA was working on a deal to suspend around 32,000 staff but they were still agreeing the terms.
British Airways declined to comment in response to Unite.
Having already agreed a 50% pay cut for its pilots, the deal addresses around 80% of its cabin and ground crew, engineers and office staff to see it through the worst crisis in its history.
“Given the incredibly difficult circumstances that the entire aviation sector is facing, this is as good a deal as possible for our members,” Unite national officer Oliver Richardson said.
“The deal protects the jobs of BA staff and, as far as possible, also protects their pay.”
Owned by IAG, one of the largest and most financially robust airline companies in the world, British Airways has already said it is in a fight for survival.
Separately, on Thursday IAG canceled its final dividend, saving €337 million ($366 million). The stock had risen on the jobs plan, but closed down 1%.
Hundreds of companies across a range of sectors have scrapped dividends to conserve cash, but the move by IAG marks a particular blow for investors because it was the third highest yielding stock by dividend on the UK’s benchmark FTSE 100.
With planes unable to fly because of travel restrictions, compounded by a plunge in demand over fears of contagion, airlines worldwide have grounded most of their fleets, and many have said they need government support to survive.
British Airways has joined the global industry race to conserve cash. In recent weeks Qantas Airways put two-thirds of its workforce — 20,000 workers — on leave, while Lufthansa applied for short-time work for around 31,000 crew and ground staff at its core brand until the end of August.
British budget airline easyJet has said it will lay off its 4,000 UK-based cabin crew for two months.
US airlines are set to receive $25 billion in grants to cover payrolls over the next six months, but are still encouraging workweek reductions, unpaid leave and early retirement as they face more cancelations than bookings.
The companies are trying to avoid making staff redundant so they can respond quickly to any increase in capacity when a recovery comes.
British Airways had been in talks with the Unite union for a week.
IAG, which owns 598 aircraft across its network which also includes Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling, is cutting capacity by 75% in April and May. BA has already suspended flights from Britain’s second busiest airport, Gatwick, and London’s City Airport.
In Europe, more than 20,000 flights departed or landed on Jan. 23. Two months later, after Italy emerged as an epicenter for the virus and travel restrictions went into force, flights dropped to fewer than 5,000 per day.
Britain has launched a job retention scheme which covers 80% of salary capped at a maximum of £2,500 ($3,093) a month. But some airlines including rival Virgin Atlantic have said they will collapse if they do not get more help.

Topics: British Airways IAG COVID-19

Related

Business & Economy
British Airways could suspend 36,000 employees — BBC
World
Two members of British Airways staff test positive for coronavirus

Latest updates

Thousands raised for young UK coronavirus doctor after car smashed
World Bank to roll out $160bn emergency aid over 15 months
Union says BA agrees deal to suspend thousands of staff, owner scraps dividend
US Special forces deliver babies for Syrian refugees
Hackers linked to Iran target WHO staff emails during coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.